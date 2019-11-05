Six things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

FIREWORKS: Bonfire and fireworks display with a kids' funfair and a variety of food stalls. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm, followed by the firework display at 7.30pm. King George V Playing Fields, Cosham, on Wednesday.

GIG: Marillion emerged from the post-punk music scene in Britain, becoming the most commercially successful neo-progressive rock band of the 1980s. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7pm.

EXHIBITION: Go along and wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that period. Call (023) 9387 7840 for more details. Gosport Gallery, Thursday, 10am-4pm.

STAGE: Play about one woman's attempts to leave an abusive relationship, shedding light on domestic violence. Performance for women and girls only, aged 14+. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Murder, Margaret and Me is a story of friendship, identity and the achievement of women in the long-lost world of the silver screen, starring Lin Blakley. Tickets £20-£25. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Author and adventurer Simon Reeve sets out on his first-ever tour to discuss the many fascinating adventures he has undertaken. Tickets £29.50. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm.