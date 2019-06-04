Southsea, Fareham and Gosport's best events for Wednesday and Thursday

Veterans together with their D-Day 75 comrades left Portsmouth International Port to sail on the Brittany Ferries, Mont St Michel to take parts in the events in Normandy, France over the coming days. Pictured is Albert Lamond, left, and Edwin Leadbetter, both 94. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190603-8109).
Here are our top picks. 

EVENT: Portsmouth is hosting the national commemoration event, organised by the Ministry of Defence and The Royal British Legion. Southsea Common, Wednesday, all day. 

GIG: Enjoy an evening of music with the Conservatoire Folk Ensemble who will be playing folk, funk, classical, ska, reggae and everything in between. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm. 

COMEDY: Solent Comedy presents Canadian comedian Bobby Mair (pictured) with support from Julius Howe and Phil Reid. Tickets £6.60. The Loft, Southsea, Thursday, 8pm. 

MUSICAL: Join Alex, Melman, Gloria and Marty as they escape New York Zoo for a life in Madagascar in this all-singing, all-dancing production. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 6.30pm. 

CIRCUS: A magical circus experience for all the family, including jugglers, acrobats, magic, high wire, the wheel of death and more colourful acts. Ticket prices vary. Walpole Park, Gosport, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

LEARN: Experience the story of the Mary Rose in this new interactive trail for children and families. Use a map to locate chests and have fun while learning. Mary Rose Museum, Portsmouth Dockyard, Wednesday, 10am-5pm. 