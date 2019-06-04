Southsea, Fareham and Gosport's best events for Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

EVENT: Portsmouth is hosting the national commemoration event, organised by the Ministry of Defence and The Royal British Legion. Southsea Common, Wednesday, all day.

GIG: Enjoy an evening of music with the Conservatoire Folk Ensemble who will be playing folk, funk, classical, ska, reggae and everything in between. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Solent Comedy presents Canadian comedian Bobby Mair (pictured) with support from Julius Howe and Phil Reid. Tickets £6.60. The Loft, Southsea, Thursday, 8pm.

MUSICAL: Join Alex, Melman, Gloria and Marty as they escape New York Zoo for a life in Madagascar in this all-singing, all-dancing production. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 6.30pm.

CIRCUS: A magical circus experience for all the family, including jugglers, acrobats, magic, high wire, the wheel of death and more colourful acts. Ticket prices vary. Walpole Park, Gosport, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

LEARN: Experience the story of the Mary Rose in this new interactive trail for children and families. Use a map to locate chests and have fun while learning. Mary Rose Museum, Portsmouth Dockyard, Wednesday, 10am-5pm.