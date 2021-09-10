The festival will take place at Gunwharf Quays next weekend.

The fitness festival will be coming to the waterfront outlet centre this month, promising two days of exciting and free-to-attend activities for gym lovers.

Sweat Fitness Festival is due to take place at Gunwharf Quays on Saturday, September 18 from 10am-5pm, and Sunday, September 19 from 11am-4pm.

Festival goers will not need to pre-book any of the activities and they will all take place in the plaza of the shopping outlet.

There will be many fitness events on over the weekend including:

-Barre

-TRX

-Zumba

-Diddi Dance Sessions

-Kettlebell workouts

There will also be vinyasa based yoga workouts which are accessible for all fitness levels, hosted by LANO yoga.

Lauren Steadman, 2020 (Tokyo 2021) Paralympic gold medal triathlete and University of Portsmouth alumni, will be holding a question and answer session at 1pm on the second day of the event.

On Sunday (September 19), fans will be able to ask the triathlete about her time in the Tokyo Paralympics and her training schedule.

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Pompey in the Community and Good Gym are the event partners of Sweat Fitness Festival this year.

The charities will be running from the festival to the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth for a beach clean up.

Sweat Fitness Festival usually takes place on Southsea's Castle Field but this year, it is relocating to Gunwharf Quays.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to host Sweat’s sixth Fitness Festival at Gunwharf Quays. Health and wellbeing is so important for our teams at the centre, our community, and our guests – to work with a local business that is passionate about wellbeing, gives us the opportunity to offer something new, educational, and inspiring.

‘We can’t wait to try all the fun-fuelled fitness activities and feel honoured to welcome Paralympic Gold medallist Lauren Steadman.’

Sweat was created in 2015 with the intention to redefine the gym experience.

The health and fitness business uses their platform to help the community, society, environment and planet.

Luke Newton, Co-Founder of Sweat, added: ‘Gunwharf Quays is the perfect new home for our Fitness Festival, with stunning views and a large outdoor area in the heart of Portsmouth.

‘Our Fitness Festival is all about celebrating wellness and fitness, whatever your age, and we are excited for Gunwharf Quays’ guests to feel inspired to try something new!’

The festival is free to attend and Sweat will be offering many chances to win prizes.

These prizes will include a Portsmouth FC Mascot package, courtesy of Pompey in the Community, and a Hyperice Hypervolt percussion massage device worth £249. Numerous other prizes will also be available over the weekend.

