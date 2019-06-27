Book your seat now for these new productions.

The Joe and Dianne Show at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, April 5, 2020

Strictly Come Dancing finalists Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will be going on their first ever joint tour to give audiences an evening full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs suitable for all ages.

Tickets released tomorrow.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea at the New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, July 13 and 14, 2019

Direct from the West End, The Tiger Who Came to Tea will be coming to the stage with the adaption of the classic tale of teatime mayhem. The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mum are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they don’t expect is a big tiger!

The Three Musketeers at the Theatre Royal Winchester, September 27-28, 2019

Join hot-headed D’Artagnan as he travels to Paris full of childish excitement and misplaced bravado to become a musketeer in this new comedy adventure by Le Navet Bete.

Fame at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, July 22-27, 2019

Selladoor Productions present the 30th anniversary tour of Fame The Musical starring Keith Jack (Any Dream Will Do, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Mica Paris (Love Me Tender, Chicago, Mama I Want To Sing) and Jorgie Porter (Hollyoaks, Dancing On Ice).

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame The Musical follows the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate through the highs and lows of life.

Featuring the Oscarwinning title song and a cast of great dancers, singers, musicians and actors as they transform from star struck pupils to superstars.

For more information, visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk or call (023) 9282 8282.

Crossing Lines at Chichester Festival Theatre, August 17-24, 2019

1914. War looms and a community gathers to celebrate the brave young men marching for freedom.

1939. Under the shadow of invasion, the city’s young are offered up once more to a conflict on foreign soil.

2019. The same city and a new threat is looming. Borders are collapsing. Communities uprooted. People are on the move. There is only one route to safety and only one means of communication, via the airwaves but can they be trusted?

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre present this play by Anna Ledwich.

cft.org.uk