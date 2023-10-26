The Met Office has forecast some miserable weather this weekend – so we’ve put together a list of activities to help you beat the rainy day blues.
Even on a miserable day, Portsmouth is blessed with a wide variety of tourist attractions perfect for families. The park may not be the best place to take your child this weekend, but there are so many other options to keep them entertained before they go back to school.
Here are 20 places in Portsmouth to visit on a rainy day:
1. Things to do on a rainy day
Picture: Getty Images Photo: Matt Cardy
2. Fort Nelson
With its tunnels and indoor museum area, Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill is the perfect place to visit all year round. royalarmouries.org/venue/fort-nelson Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt
3. Go for a muddy puddle walk
For those willing to brave the wet weather, there are plenty of fun family walks in the Portsmouth area including Foxes Forest and Queen Elizabeth Country Park near Petersfield. Photo: © National Trust Images / Chris Lacey
4. Clarence Pier
The penny slots are always a winner all year round with both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier along Southsea seafront providing great options within the family arcades to occupy all of the family. With fun fair rides also on offer at peak times (and good weather) as well as plenty of food and drink options families who visit are definitely on to a winner. www.clarencepier.co.uk and www.southparadepier.net Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing