4 . Clarence Pier

The penny slots are always a winner all year round with both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier along Southsea seafront providing great options within the family arcades to occupy all of the family. With fun fair rides also on offer at peak times (and good weather) as well as plenty of food and drink options families who visit are definitely on to a winner. www.clarencepier.co.uk and www.southparadepier.net Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing