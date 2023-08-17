Things to do in Portsmouth: 999 day returns to Port Solent with guests invited to meet emergency services personnel
999 Day will take place on September 2, from 10am to 4pm, and the event will unfold at Port Solent. This year's 999 Day is set to offer a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to explore and interact with an impressive line-up of emergency vehicles, both iconic and modern.
Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler urges people to attend the fantastic event, and has said: “The annual event always draws a great crowd, and this year will be no exception with a great line-up of emergency vehicles and amazing activities on offer. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet and chat with the people who are sometimes at the sharp end of emergency situations.”
Also on offer is the chance to meet MOD police officers, experience handling a fire hose, witness the expertise of a bomb disposal squad, view 10 American police cars firsthand, discover life saving skills with South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), learn about air ambulance operations, and enjoy face painting and become your favourite hero for the day.
Portsmouth lord mayor Tom Coles and lady mayoress Nikki Coles will also be in attendance as special guests for the event. Visitors should be aware that some emergency vehicles may be called out to deal with an emergency on the day.
Attendees can also inspect the vehicles on display and meet those who work for Hampshire Fire and Rescue, Raynet (Emergency Communications Service), Hampshire Police, the RNLI, South Coast Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.