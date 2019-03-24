Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Celebrating the work of the great playwright Alan Bennett, New Apollo present two plays called An Englishman Abroad and A Chip in The Sugar. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.45pm.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

ZUMBA: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Portchester Community School, Monday, 6pm.

EVENT: Go along to this annual general meeting to get an update on your area with guest speakers Rob Harper and Dr Bell. Refreshments available. Members free. Methodist Church, Lee-on-the-Solent, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Admission £17, £8 children. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm.

ART: Martin Snape (1852–1930) is one of Gosport’s most celebrated artists. Snape’s love of the area is shown through his art of the town . Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.