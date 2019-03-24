Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Monday and Tuesday

New Apollo presents An Evening of Alan Bennett, on Tuesday at The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth. Picture shows Becky James as Coral Browne and Henry Oastler as Guy Burgess.
Here are our top picks. 

STAGE: Celebrating the work of the great playwright Alan Bennett, New Apollo present two plays called An Englishman Abroad and A Chip in The Sugar. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.45pm.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

ZUMBA: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Portchester Community School, Monday, 6pm.

EVENT: Go along to this annual general meeting to get an update on your area with guest speakers Rob Harper and Dr Bell. Refreshments available. Members free. Methodist Church, Lee-on-the-Solent, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Admission £17, £8 children. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm. 

ART: Martin Snape (1852–1930) is one of Gosport’s most celebrated artists. Snape’s love of the area is shown through his art of the town. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10am-5pm. 