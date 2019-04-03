Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: A diamond has been entrusted to the city bank – an institution so corrupt that even the security guards are on the take. Can it be safely stored? Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Enjoy an evening of music with Number 9’s psychedelic pop rock, Mackenzie James Cregan’s 1960s-style tunes and Lucid Rising’s R&B sounds. House of Rapture, Staggeringly Good Brewery, Friday, 7pm

CONCERT: The evening music series continues with a concert by organist and Master of the Choristers at Manchester Cathedral, Christopher Stokes. Portsmouth Cathedral, Friday, 8pm.

THEATRE: Sir Chiltern is wealthy, in love and a promising politician – the ideal husband. However a damning secret from his past threatens to ruin both his career and marriage. Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Celebrating their sixth birthday, Spinnaker Tower Comedy Club hosts Newcastle comedian Gavin Webster, YouTuber Louis Burgess and TV star Stephen Bailey. Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays, Friday, 7pm.

TRIBUTE: Walk Right Back is the concert-based musical which combines the sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers, featuring their classic songs. Tickets £24.50. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.