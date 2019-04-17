Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

EVENT: The world-exclusive exhibition of Brickosaurs has been created with more than two million bricks, which is sure to excite families. Marwell Zooloical Park, Thursday, 10am-4pm.

FILM: After a series of mysterious deaths in their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott become the target of a masked killer. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Friday, 7pm.

FOR KIDS: Go along to this family-friendly event to find shells hidden around the museum. Admission £4, children £3. The Diving Museum, Gosport, Friday, 11am-3.30pm.

THEATRE: Watch Rudyard Kipling’s famous novel The Jungle Book come alive on stage with Wicket Productions in this family-friendly show. Tickets £18, concessions £15.50. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Thursday, 6pm.

STAGE: This Kings Theatre and Jack Edwards production bring together young performers from across the region to perform Bugsy Malone. Tickets £19.50, children £13.50. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 6.30pm.

GIG: Award-winning Jess Robinson returns to the stage with more spot on celebrity impressions, musical comedy and amazing vocal gymnastics. Tickets £14. The Point, Eastleigh, Thursday, 8pm.