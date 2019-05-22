Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region in the next 48 hours. 

CONCERT: Lee Memphis King, Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist, recreates the essence of the King of Rock. Tickets £20-28. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm. 

FILM: Frances strikes up a  harmless friendship with lonely widow Greta. But when her behaviour becomes erratic, Frances must end the friendship. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Friday, 7pm. 

GIG: The Ronnie Scott’s All-Stars present 1959: The Year That Shaped Jazz. This gig will take you on guided tour of the best jazz hits. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm. 

THEATRE: Corpus Christi Amateur Dramatic Society Theatre presents Big Fish – a musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and Tim Burton film. Tickets £15, £14 concessions. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Thursday, 7.30pm.  

TRIBUTE: Join a journey back to the 1960s to the sunny shores of California for a recreation of America’s biggest selling pop-rock band The Beach Boys, featuring all of their classics. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm. 

FESTIVAL: Enjoy a selection of more than 25 ales and ciders at this beer festival. Food available as well as live music and entertainment. Sarisbury Green Community Centre, Friday, 5.30-10.30pm. 