Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

THEATRE: Richard O’Brien’s musical tells the story of Brad and Janet. When their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion, they meet Dr Frank’n’Furter. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 8pm

PERFORMANCE: A comedy by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, performed by Bench Theatre company. Tickets £11, £9 concessions. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Musician Jackson falls in love with struggling artist Ally. He helps her career take off but their relationship cracks as he fights his own demons. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Wednesday, 1.45pm.

FOR KIDS: The best-selling Horrible Histories series takes buccaneers of all ages on an epic adventure across the seven seas with hands-on displays and interactive exhibits. Portsmouth Dockyard, Wednesday, 10am-5.30pm.

STAGE: Rhiannon Faith presents Smack That – a theatrical production which deals with surviving an abusive relationship through performance and dance. New theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Join the preparations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day by making paper poppies that will be used in the city’s events in June. D-Day Story Museum, South Parade Pier, Tuesday, 10am-4pm.