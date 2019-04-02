Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

Walk Right Back will be at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, on Thursday.
One family’s joyful reunion soon turns tragic when her older daughter gets kidnapped – revealing a dark web of hidden secrets. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, tomorrow, 7pm

STAGE: Walk Right Back is the unique concert-based musical which combines the sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers. Tickets £24.50. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: In Everybody Knows, One family’s joyful reunion soon turns tragic when her older daughter gets kidnapped – revealing a dark web of hidden secrets. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

THEATRE: A Bunch of Amateurs is a comedy by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, performed by Bench Theatre company. Tickets £11, £9 concessions. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm. 

GIG: Spend an evening with Spirit of the South and the Sunbeams in this lively concert that will take you on a trip down memory lane. This is part of Havant Music Festival. North Hayling Recreation Hall, Thursday, 7.30pm. 

SHOW: An Ideal Husband is a play about Sir Chiltern, who is wealthy, in love and a promising politician – the ideal husband. However a damning secret from his past threatens to ruin both his career and marriage. Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Wednesday, 10am-5pm. 