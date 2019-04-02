Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

One family’s joyful reunion soon turns tragic when her older daughter gets kidnapped – revealing a dark web of hidden secrets. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, tomorrow, 7pm

STAGE: Walk Right Back is the unique concert-based musical which combines the sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers. Tickets £24.50. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: In Everybody Knows, One family’s joyful reunion soon turns tragic when her older daughter gets kidnapped – revealing a dark web of hidden secrets. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

THEATRE: A Bunch of Amateurs is a comedy by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, performed by Bench Theatre company. Tickets £11, £9 concessions. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Spend an evening with Spirit of the South and the Sunbeams in this lively concert that will take you on a trip down memory lane. This is part of Havant Music Festival. North Hayling Recreation Hall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

SHOW: An Ideal Husband is a play about Sir Chiltern, who is wealthy, in love and a promising politician – the ideal husband. However a damning secret from his past threatens to ruin both his career and marriage. Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Wednesday, 10am-5pm.