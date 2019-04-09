Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region during the next 48 hours.

EVENT: Powerful vocalist Vince Contarino and the 35-piece The Black Dog Orchestra will be marking 50 years since the release of Led Zeppelin’s debut album. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm.

MEETING: Age UK will be hosting a breakfast for ex-service personnel. Meet others, have a chat and enjoy a breakfast. The Bradbury Centre, Portsmouth, Thursday, 9-11am.

GIG: The Jersey-bred, Nashville-based theatrical pop singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins is touring with her fourth album Goodnight Rhonda Lee. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: When Sarah's drama teacher channels her ferocious energy into a stand-up comedy routine for the graduation showcase, Sarah discovers that she may have a hidden talent. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

COMEDY: This week’s headliner is Joey Page, as seen on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Live at The Comedy Store. Support from Boutique regulars Hetty Austin and Sunjai Arif. Wave Maiden, Osborne Road, Thursday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Richard O’Brien’s musical tells the story of Brad and Janet. When their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion, they meet Dr Frank’n’Furter. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 8pm.