Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Join a journey back to the 1960s to the sunny shores of California for a recreation of America’s longest selling pop-rock band The Beach Boys. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Enjoy an afternoon of music in this lunchtime concert by the choral scholars of Portsmouth Cathedral. Free. Portsmouth Cathedral, Thursday, 1.10pm.

FILM: A biopic of Ted Bundy (Zac Efron), from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend (Lily Collins), who refused to believe the truth for years. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Wednesday, 7pm.

THEATRE: Corpus Christi Amateur Dramatic Society Theatre presents Big Fish – a musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and Tim Burton film. Tickets £15, £14 concessions. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: British musician Leo Sayer will be on the road again for his 70th birthday performing all of his classic hits, such as Thunder In My Heart and One Man Band. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Thursday, 7.30pm.

DRAMA: Hugh Bonneville and Liz White star in Shadowlands, telling the story of Chronicles of Narnia writer CS Lewis and his relationship with New York poet Joy Gresham. Chichester Festival Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.