Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

COMEDY: Al Murray presents his comedy show Landlord of Hope and Glory where he marvels at the majesty of the UK. Tickets £32. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Rascalton are an indie-rock four-piece from Glasgow who will be playing punk-rock tunes. Plus Special Guests Hallan and The New Shoes. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Dumbo, the elephant born with oversized ears, has a magical ability which draws the attention of an entrepreneur who wants to exploit his talent. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 4.15pm.

STAGE: Dirty Dancing tells the story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who work together for the summer. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm

DRAMA: The Bodyguard, starring Alexandra Burke, tells the story of bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from a stalker. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Thursday, 2pm.

EXHIBITION: Exhibition of multimedia works by Maggie Roberts, which explores the relationship between human, animal and synthetic beings. Aspex Gallery, Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, Wednesday, 11am-4pm.