Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

FESTIVAL: Go along to this four-day music and arts festival for all the family. Featuring July Colins, Graham Nash, The Proclaimers and more. Blind Lane, Wickham, Thursday, from 12pm.

TOUR: Discover the history of the Old Beneficial School on this Groundlings Theatre historical tour. Admission £5. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Thursday, 1pm.

WORKSHOP: In this Little Mix performance workshop, children can learn dance routines and sing some of the band’s hits followed by a performance. Buckland Community Centre, Portsmouth, Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

STAGE: This musical drama of Jane Austen’s Persuasion will be performed by the Chamber Opera Tours. Tickets £20, £15 concessions. Call (023) 9264 9000. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: This family-friendly exhibition features stone tools made by early people in Hampshire and the creatures they hunted. Call 01329 822063. Westbury Manor Museum, Fareham, Wednesday, 10am-5pm.

EVENT: Enjoy a day outdoors and learn useful bushcraft skills, build a shelter and more. For those aged six and above. Booking essential: 01489 570240. Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve, tomorrow, 10am.