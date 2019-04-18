Things to do in the Portsmouth area this Easter weekend

Here are six of the best events for all the family.

EVENT: Enjoy a vegan-tastic array of more than 80 stalls, as well as cookery demonstrations, yoga sessions and talks at Portsmouth Vegan Festival. Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 10.30am-4.30pm.

STAGE: Based on the book by Edith Nesbit, The Railway Children tells the story of Bobby, Peter and Phyllis and how they fall in love with the railway and become involved in the lives of people connected to it. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Sunday, 2pm and 6pm.

SHOW: Enjoy a selection of crafts that can’t be found on the high street, watch art demonstrations and tour the tunnel to find out more about Fort Purbrook. Fort Purbrook, Portsmouth, Monday, 10.30am-4.30pm.

DISCOVER: Discover what life was like at the turn of the 19th century when Napoleon Bonaparte had his sights set for invasion. Includes firing gun displays. Royal Armouries Fort Nelson, Fareham, Saturday, 10am-5pm.

MARKET: Go along to the Giant Easter Charity Market in aid of QA Hospital’s Endoscopy Unit. Stalls will be selling collectables, bric-a-brac, toys, antiques and more. Free admission. Petersfield Festival Hall, Saturday, 9.30am-3pm.

COMEDY: The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club host hilarious comedians James Dowdeswell, Omid Singh, Alan Hudson and Thomas Green. Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 8pm.