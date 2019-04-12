Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are our top picks.

DANCE: Strictly Come Dancing's Alijaz and Janette dance their way from the Golden Age of Hollywood through to the modern day. Portsmouth Guildhall, Sunday, 7pm.

FILM: During the production of Cyrano for a school play, an awkward pupil helps the handsome school pursue the daughter of a visiting French teacher. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm.

EXHIBITION: Exhibition of multimedia works by Maggie Roberts, which explores the relationship between human, animal and synthetic beings. Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, Monday, 11am-4pm.

MEET: Bing and Flop from hit CBeebies show Bing are coming to Portsmouth. Standard tower admission prices apply. Call (023) 9285 7520 for more information. Don't forget your camera! Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays, Saturday, times vary.

STAGE: Enjoy the sounds of one of the most successful bands of the 1950s as stars of London's West End pay tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Saturday, 7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

EVENT: It’s National Look Up At The Sky Day so take a moment to gaze up and look at the world around you at in one of the country's national parks. South Downs National Park, Sunday.