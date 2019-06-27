Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Enjoy this family-friendly show highlighting the issue of plastic pollution through puppetry. Suitable for those aged three and above. Hotwalls Studio, Round Tower, Old Portsmouth, Saturday, 11am.

EVENT: Comedian James Alderson presents Geoff Norcott, Jarlath Regan and Mike Cox in Comedy on the Green. Tickets £15. Sarisbury Green Community Centre, Saturday, 8pm.

FUN DAY: Join emergency services teams at their 999 Fun Day with free children’s activities, face painting and a bouncy castle. West Street, Fareham, Saturday, 10am-4pm.

GARDENS: Swanmore Open Gardens Event allows members of the public to view beautiful village gardens in aid of Rowans Hospice, St Barnabas and Bishop’s Waltham food bank. Paterson Centre, Swanmore, Saturday, 1-6pm.

GIG: An afternoon of 1980s music and a great atmosphere with Great Scott featuring Rachael Hawnt and The Diva Revue featuring Amba Tremain. Free and weather permitting. The Bandstand, Southsea, Sunday, 1-4pm.

FILM: A relaxed and friendly screening of Oklahoma, suitable for those living with dementia and their carers. Admission £4.50. The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, Havant, Monday, 11am.