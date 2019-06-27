Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Todos Teatro brings its Turtle's Don't Like Plastic show and workshop to Hotwalls Studios on June 29 and 30.
Here are our top picks. 

STAGE: Enjoy this family-friendly show highlighting the issue of plastic pollution through puppetry. Suitable for those aged three and above. Hotwalls Studio, Round Tower, Old Portsmouth, Saturday, 11am. 

EVENT: Comedian James Alderson presents Geoff Norcott, Jarlath Regan and Mike Cox in Comedy on the Green. Tickets £15. Sarisbury Green Community Centre, Saturday, 8pm. 

FUN DAY: Join emergency services teams at their 999 Fun Day with free children’s activities, face painting and a bouncy castle. West Street, Fareham, Saturday, 10am-4pm. 

GARDENS: Swanmore Open Gardens Event allows members of the public to view beautiful village gardens in aid of Rowans Hospice, St Barnabas and Bishop’s Waltham food bank. Paterson Centre, Swanmore, Saturday, 1-6pm. 

GIG: An afternoon of 1980s music and a great atmosphere with Great Scott featuring Rachael Hawnt and The Diva Revue featuring Amba Tremain. Free and weather permitting. The Bandstand, Southsea, Sunday, 1-4pm. 

FILM: A relaxed and friendly screening of Oklahoma, suitable for those living with dementia and their carers. Admission £4.50. The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, Havant, Monday, 11am. 