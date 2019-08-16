Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are our top picks.

SALE: Go along to the huge theatrical sale of more than 1,000 costumes, props and celebrity memorabilia and find a bargain. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Saturday, 2-5pm.

CONCERT: Enjoy an evening of outstanding music from the National Children’s Orchestra, who will be celebrating 50 years since the first moon landing. Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 4pm.

ART: Studios will be open to the public for a showcase of some of the city’s finest artistic talent. Free. Call (023) 9275 5944 for more details. The Hotwalls Studios, Portsmouth, Sunday, 10am-4pm.

EVENT: The courtyard will be filled with classic cars, buses and motorbikes. There will also be train rides available and live music by the Shanty Buoys. Tickets £7, children £4. The Brickworks, Swanwick, Sunday, 11am-4pm.

SOCIAL: Southsea Green host their get together in memory of MP Jo Cox. Take food and drink to share while creating clay tiles to hand on the seaside cabin. All welcome. Southsea Green, Canoe Lake, Saturday, 12.30pm.

GIG: The FB Pocket Orchestra will be playing ragtime and hot jazz music over lunch during this acoustic Music Bites session. Free. The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, Havant, Monday, 12pm.