Pictured is: View of the Christmas Village. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-44)

The seasonal spectacular features stalls, hot food, drinks and most importantly rides!

There is a giant observation wheel as well as a carousel and a balloon ride.

The Christmas village opened at the weekend and run until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are wondering what a trip to the attraction will look like – see our gallery here.

Those who are wanting to take in the view from the giant wheel, or try out the other rides, you are probably wondering how much it will cost.

Here is the full list of prices:

- Giant observation wheel – four tickets

- Carousel – three tickets

- Balloon ride – three tickets

Tickets cost £1 each.