This is how much it costs to go on the rides at Gunwharf Quays' Christmas market in Portsmouth
A CHRISTMAS village has officially opened at Gunwharf Quays.
The seasonal spectacular features stalls, hot food, drinks and most importantly rides!
There is a giant observation wheel as well as a carousel and a balloon ride.
The Christmas village opened at the weekend and run until Sunday, January 2, 2022.
If you are wondering what a trip to the attraction will look like – see our gallery here.
Those who are wanting to take in the view from the giant wheel, or try out the other rides, you are probably wondering how much it will cost.
Here is the full list of prices:
- Giant observation wheel – four tickets
- Carousel – three tickets
- Balloon ride – three tickets
Tickets cost £1 each.
Guests will also be able enjoy warm spiced mulled wine as well as beers and lagers from local, and imported, breweries at the Alpine Lodge Bar as well as sample the finest German Bratwurst sausages at the Pyramid Swing Grill.