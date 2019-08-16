Victorious Festival 2019: 10 of the best places to go for breakfast in Portsmouth to fuel up for festival

Victorious Festival is set to bring the music world to Portsmouth yet again.

But before a day packed full of some of the best bands and artists in the world, you need to properly fuel up.

Portsmouth is a city with a huge variety of great places to eat breakfast at and it can be hard to decided which one to pick.

Here are the ten best places for breakfast in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor.

Read More: Full list of items you are banned from bringing into Victorious Festival

Baffled Coffee

This spot on Fawcett Road has a five star rating on TripAdvisor based on 131 reviews.

Lincoln1952 wrote: ‘We had a brilliant breakfast here following an overnight ferry crossing from France.

‘Full English breakfasts were delicious, everything on the plate was so tasty, especially the sausages.

‘A variation on Eggs Benedict with salt beef was fantastic.

‘Accompanied by great fresh coffee.Very attentive, efficient and friendly staff and an excellent cook, a really good find!’

Smile

With a four and a half star rating from 288 reviews, this breakfast spot on Marmion Road, Southsea, is definitely worth a visit.

Reviewing it Kizzyklh said: ‘I confess that we probably eat here more than we should! We've only really ever had the breakfasts and the omelettes but they are always very tasty (breakfasts not too greasy) and the prices are very reasonable.

‘If you have dietary requirements, I know the do a veggie and a vegan breakfast.’

Read More: Park and Ride, where is it, how much does it cost, when will it run?

Andre's Food Bar

Another Southsea spot, this place on Osborne Road has a five star rating on TripAdvisor based on 171 reviews.

SlinkyMinky wrote: ‘Stopped for a coffee and a savoury pastry this week, it was absolutely delicious, such a warm welcome, staff so friendly, and the food was so tasty, it has to be one of the best fresh food places to eat in Southsea, and the coffee was great too, it is definitely going to be my first choice every time, thank you.’

Southsea Coffee Co

This coffee shop on Osborne Road has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor based on 289 reviews.

VivWWanderer wrote:’ When I wake up feeling like I need to treat myself with bubbles of joy, this is the first place I think of.

‘£8 for something on a toast is not cheap, but still I keep coming back and back again.

‘Why? Because the food is special, made with care, perfect every time.

‘The staff is friendly and even my dog feels welcome here. Thanks guys, for providing great service, food and atmosphere.’

The Spinnaker Cafe

If you fancy a visit to the Gunwharf area before the festival, then why not try this cafe on Broad Street.

It has a four and a half star rating based on 261 reviews.

Paul N said: ‘Grew up in Old Portsmouth and this has been here for years.

‘I no longer live there but this is our go to place after a night on the beer when we visit our family.

‘The breakfasts are great quality and not oily at all. Great selection, a friendly welcome and quality food.

‘The perfect place to fuel up before wandering along the Hotwalls and looking at the historic sites. Some pretty handy local pubs like the Pembroke, Bridge and Dolphin just down the road too.’

Beckett’s Southsea

Closer to the festival site of Southsea Common, this place on Bellevue Terrace has four and a half stars based on 607 reviews.

Laura R wrote: ‘We managed to get a table on the day and had a great time enjoying the bottomless brunch!

‘Good service and tasty food and a really good playlist!’

Cheese and Cheers

On Osborne Road in Southsea, this place has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor based on 452 reviews.

Emmwilkinson wrote: ‘We found this little gem of a place by accident while wondering around the area and as cheese lovers we thought we would give it a try...we were not disappointed!

‘The cheese & charcuterie board was delicious and beautifully presented.

‘We also loved the extra detail given to the board with additions such as the homemade fig/date jam, watermelon wedges and fresh apricot pieces which really added to our overall taste experience.

‘Friendly and helpful staff. Excellent service. Highly recommended. We will definitely be back. Thank you 'Cheese & Cheers'!’

The Parade Tea Rooms

This tea room on Western Parade, Southsea Common, has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor based on 568 reviews.

Leanne K wrote: ‘We were warned of a delay in food but they wasn’t the case - yummy full English and the bubble was amazing!

‘Very filling with the accompanying eggs, bacon and beans.

‘Cooked perfectly although because everything was piping hot my second egg had cooked more on the plate for not runny but a lovely combo of yumminess!’

Shenanigans Irish Cafe

On Osborne Road this cafe has a four and a half star rating based on 196 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Shesellsseashells70 wrote: ‘You can get a traditional full monty or veggie breakfast but the three of us went for something with an Irish twist and chose soda farls and a breakfast boxty (homemade potato pancake).

‘We added a couple of 'extras' in the form of a little haggis/black pudding and loved every mouthful.

‘The coffee's good too. Guinness optional.’

Churchill’s of Southsea

This spot on Marmion Road, in Southsea, has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor based on 237 reviews.

Slkja wrote: ‘This has to be one of if not the best breakfast I have had in recent years.

‘Not only is the food great the service was first class as well. Very clean place. I cannot recommend this place high enough.’