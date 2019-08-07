VICTORIOUS Festival is set to return to Portsmouth for the bank holiday weekend.

The annual musical extravaganza will take over Southsea Common between Friday, August 23 and Sunday, August 25.

Victorious Festival. Picture: Vernon Nash (180424-0465)

Two Door Cinema Club, Rudimental and New Order will headline the festival with the likes of Bloc Party and Lewis Capaldi also playing over the weekend.

If you are planning on attending this year’s Victorious Festival, there are a number of things you are prohibited from bringing into the grounds.

Full list of banned items

- beanbags

- air horns

- Chinese lanterns

- chemical toilets

- soundsystems

- generators

- BBQs

- glass bottles

- any beverages – with the exception of sealed bottled water

- food – with the exception of baby food

- drones

- laser pens

- unofficial high vis jackets

- chairs or camping chairs

- potential weapons of any kind

- new psychoactive substances

- nitrous oxide also known as laughing gas

- balloons and/or associated paraphernalia

- illegal substances

- fireworks

- compressed gas containers

- flares

- smoke bombs

- flag sticks

- banners, signs or materials displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages, slogans or images

- any item that an Authorised Person considers dangerous, hazardous and/or illegal or that may be used as a weapon or a missile or that may compromise or otherwise interfere with the enjoyment, comfort or safety of (or pose a hazard to) any person or security at the Venue

- animals – other than guide dogs

- any tripods or video camera equipment whatsoever – whether or not for personal use

- any camera or other type of photographic or recording device – of any nature whatsoever and whether capturing audio, or still or moving pictures - other than for personal use

- any objects bearing trademarks or other kinds of promotional signs and messages (of whatever nature) which we or any Authorised Person believes are for promotional purposes (and any Prohibited Items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed even if the item itself is not illegal without compensation at the discretion of any Authorised Person).

What happens if you try to bring them in?

On Victorious Festival’s website it says that any authorised person may refuse admission to or eject from the venue without refund or compensation any ticket holder who has any of the above listed prohibited items.

