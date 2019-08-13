Have your say

VICTORIOUS Festival is back to bring another dose of music to the seaside.

New Order, Two Door Cinema Club and Rudimental will be headlining the event in Southsea over the August bank holiday weekend.

Crowds during Victorious Festival, 2018. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Festival-goers from across the area and the country are expected to descend on the city for Victorious.

If you are planning on driving to Portsmouth for the festival, here’s all you need to know about park and ride:

Is there a Park and Ride scheme for Victorious Festival?

Yes and it will be in place on Friday, August 23, as well as Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25.

Where is it?

The Park and Ride scheme will be in place at Lakeside North Harbour on the edge of the city and a bus service will then take festival-goers to the site in Southsea.

The address is: Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO6 3EN

When will the services run and how often will services run?

According to Victorious Festival’s website the buses will run about every four minutes during peak times and every eight minutes when it is off-peak.

However the frequency will depend on the time it takes to load up the buses.

The park and ride buses will run from noon to midnight on Friday and from 9am to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

How long will it take to travel to festival?

Victorious Festival says on its website: ‘We offer a continuous bus service that travels between the Park and Ride at Lakeside, the campsite and the festival taking approximately 15-25mins.’

What does park and ride cost?

If you are planning on using the scheme during Victorious Festival here are the prices for the park and ride:

- adults- £5 return

- children (under 12) - £3 return

- under 5s – free

You will be able to purchase tickets for the park and ride from the selling team at Lakeside North Harbour on the day. You are being encouraged to bring the correct change.

