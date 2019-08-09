VICTORIOUS Festival is just a fortnight away and preparations are well under way.

The annual musical extravaganza is returning to Southsea Common for the August bank holiday weekend, with the likes of Rudimental, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order, Bloc Party, Lewis Capaldi and many more set to perform between August 23 and August 25.

Aerial Photo of workers setting up the Caste Stage for Victorios Festival, Southsea Castle field, Southsea. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

Victorious Festival will begin two weeks today and Southsea Common is starting to be transformed.

Aerial pictures taken by Andrew Hurdle show the Common Stage being set up in Castle Fields as excitement starts to build ahead of the festival.

Plan B, Professor Green, Clean Bandit, James Bay, The Vaccines and more will also be performing throughout the weekend.

Crane lowering roof structure onto the Common Stage on Southsea Common. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

Portsmouth City Council has announced that a number of roads in Southsea will be shut during the festival.

Main roads such as Avenue de Caen, Clarence Esplanade, Clarence Parade and more will have temporary closures in place from August 23 to August 26.

Festival-goers attending Victorious later this month are also being reminded that they are prohibited from bringing a number of different items into the event grounds.

Southsea Common is starting to be transformed. Picture: Andrew Hurdle

This includes banned substances such as illegal drugs as well as other things like beanbags, chemical toilets, generators, sound systems and more.

Attendees are also prohibited from bringing their own food into the festival grounds.

On Victorious Festival’s website it says that any authorised person may refuse admission to or eject from the venue without refund or compensation any ticket holder who has any of the above listed prohibited items.