The crowd enjoying Annie Mac's DJ set on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-212)

Victorious Festival 2021: Best photos so far from Day 3 of Victorious in Portsmouth

Victorious Festival is coming to an end.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 5:58 pm

After three days of music and sunshine, the event on Southsea Common is coming to a close.

Royal Blood will close out Victorious tonight with a headline set.

The News has had our photographers out and about in the grounds today capturing all the action and the faces.

Here are our best photos from Day 3 of Victorious Festival so far.

You can see them in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Victorious Festival Day 3

The crowd enjoying Annie Mac's DJ set on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-207)

Photo: Vernon Nash

2. Victorious Festival Day 3

Joshua Ayres, Kieran Woodward and Max Williams in drag ready for their Human Fruit Machine event. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-195)

Photo: Vernon Nash

3. Victorious Festival Day 3

Annie Mac DJs on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-209)

Photo: Vernon Nash

4. Victorious Festival Day 3

Annie Mac DJs on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-211)

Photo: Vernon Nash

