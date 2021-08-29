After three days of music and sunshine, the event on Southsea Common is coming to a close.
Royal Blood will close out Victorious tonight with a headline set.
The News has had our photographers out and about in the grounds today capturing all the action and the faces.
Here are our best photos from Day 3 of Victorious Festival so far.
You can see them in our gallery below.
Make sure to click through all the pages!