The musical extravaganza is taking place on Southsea Common this weekend, with acts such as Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood all performing.

On Friday afternoon there were heavy traffic jams as thousands of revellers flocked to the city for Victorious.

Then on day two of the festival, some attendees were faced with struggles in reaching Southsea and to find parking spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally from Rowlands Castle and her two children, Joshua, 7, and Elliott, 5

Sally from Rowlands Castle and her two children, Joshua, 7, and Elliott, 5, were ‘fuming’ over their five hour journey from near Paulsgrove.

She explained: ‘We left the Flip Out just outside of (the city) at 11.45am. We got here at 12.30 and they told us the car park was full and we had to follow a diversion to an overflow.

‘That was full and two hours later we got back here and miraculously there was space, but we needed to do another diversion. I wouldn’t come again - or I would get the train.

‘But we wanted to avoid public transport because of Covid.’

Another driving attendee, Mark Pollard, said the situation seemed to be hit and miss.

SEE ALSO: Here is how much drinks cost at Victorious Festival

He said: ‘We left Gosport at about 11am. And we were parked no problem by 11.40am.

‘But my sister in law drove from Gosport and it took her two hours. We are really glad we set off early.

‘We have never had a problem coming a bit later, and we have driven here for the last four or five years.’

Natalie Mitchell, 37, and her son Riley and daughter Ruby have been enjoying Craig David today.

Natalie said: ‘My highlight so far has been The Kooks yesterday.

‘They were why I really wanted to come.’

But Natalie warned that traffic had meant it was a stressful start to the day: ‘We paid to park and we came from Gunwharf Quays - we had to queue all the way up to the Pyramids Centre and then turn around. It tools us two hours to get in.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron