Victorious Festival 2021: Here is what time last entry to the Portsmouth festival is
Victorious Festival is well underway in Portsmouth.
The musical extravaganza is taking over Southsea Common this weekend.
It is the big return of the popular festival, after being cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.
Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood will be headlining Victorious and plenty of other acts will be playing throughout the weekend.
Festivalgoers are required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated, proof of natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.
If you are planning on going down for just the headliners or the other acts later in the day on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you will want to make sure you aren’t arriving too late.
Here is when the last entry to Victorious Festival is on each day:
Saturday
The festival opens at 10am on Saturday.
There will be no entry or re-entry after 8pm.
Sunday
The festival opens at 10am on Saturday and there will be no entry or re-entry after 8pm.
If you leave and re-enter, you will need to queue up and be searched again.