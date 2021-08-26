Development of Victorious festival underway in Southsea on 11 August 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The musical extravaganza will be taking over Southsea Common this weekend.

It is the big return of the popular festival, after being cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood will be headlining Victorious and plenty of other acts will be playing throughout the weekend.

Festivalgoers are required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated, proof of natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.

If you are planning on going down for just the headliners or the other acts later in the day on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you will want to make sure you aren’t arriving too late.

Here is when the last entry to Victorious Festival is on each day:

Friday

The festival opens at 1pm on Friday and there will be no entry or re-entry after 8pm.

Saturday

The festival opens at 10am on Saturday.

There will be no entry or re-entry after 8pm.

SEE ALSO: 9 reasons you can be denied entry or kicked out of Victorious Festival

Sunday

The festival opens at 10am on Saturday and there will be no entry or re-entry after 8pm.

If you leave and re-enter, you will need to queue up and be searched again.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron