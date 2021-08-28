Victorious Festival 2021: Live updates Day 2 of Victorious gets into the full swing with The Streets, Manic Street Preachers still to perform

Victorious Festival is finally back!

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 4:55 pm

The musical extravaganza returned to Southsea Common last night and is now in full swing.

After Madness kicked off the fun yesterday, it is set to be a bumper day of music at Victorious on Day 2.

Gates will open at 10am and acts such as The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag’N’Bone Man and Craig David will perform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Victorious Festival Day 2. Picture: Emma Terracciano

Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.

Find out all you need to know about Victorious Festival in 2021 here.

We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.

The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.

Crowds of people enjoying Victorious festival on Day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Find out everything you need to get into Victorious Festival

Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.

Follow along with our live blog below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Helen Pascoe, Mike Simmons and son Stephen Simmons are Madness fans and they have arrived for Day 1 of Victorious Festival. Picture: Alex Shute

Live updates from Day 2 of Victorious Festival

Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 17:00

  • Victorious Festival has returned
  • Madness headlined Day 1
  • The Streets and more to perform today
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 17:00

‘Humans be chill yo’

Victorious Festival Day 2

Southsea resident Pierre Charpenter said he was loving the festival atmosphere.

He said: ‘Humans be chill yo. I’m really looking forward to Royal Blood tomorrow.’

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:30

Queues at the bar but no WiFi issues

Big queues for the bar - but staff report that the WiFi seems to be running smoothly. Victorious staff report that IT support looked at the problem last night and hope to have it resolved

Victorious Day 2
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:00

What a great photo!

Victorious Festival Day 2

Friends from Guildford and Scotland wearing wigs for the crack.

Picture: Vernon Nash

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 15:30

Here’s what it was like to attend Victorious last night

Festival goers at Strongbow Yard at Victorious Festival 2021. Photo by Matthew Clark

Read the full story here

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 15:00

Stage time for all the major acts today

Manic Street Preachers play at Victorious Festival 2021 on Saturday August 28, 2021, and Portsmouth Guildhall on October 8, 2021. Picture by Alex Lake

Make sure you don’t miss any of the acts you want to watch with our handy stage time guide.

Read the full story here

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 14:21

Long queues outside Victorious Festival this afternoon

The huge queues at Victorious Festival. Picture: Chris Broom

There are very lengthy queues outside the grounds for Victorious Festival today.

You can see videos and pictures in our story here

Click here to read the full story

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 13:00

WiFi issues causes long bar queues as Victorious Festival organisers apologise

Bars across the Victorious Festival site were hit by WiFi issues that made it difficult to process card payments.

Read the full story here

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 12:21

Car parking is sold out

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:45

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for today

Are you wondering what weather to expect at Victorious Festival today, the latest forecast from the Met Office has been published.

Here is all you need to know

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:33

Victorious is open for Day 2!

Next Page
Page 0 of 6