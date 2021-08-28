The musical extravaganza returned to Southsea Common last night and is now in full swing.

After Madness kicked off the fun yesterday, it is set to be a bumper day of music at Victorious on Day 2.

Gates will open at 10am and acts such as The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag’N’Bone Man and Craig David will perform.

Victorious Festival Day 2. Picture: Emma Terracciano

Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.

We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.

The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.

Crowds of people enjoying Victorious festival on Day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.

Follow along with our live blog below.

