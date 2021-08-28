Victorious Festival 2021: Live updates Day 2 of Victorious gets into the full swing with The Streets, Manic Street Preachers still to perform
Victorious Festival is finally back!
The musical extravaganza returned to Southsea Common last night and is now in full swing.
After Madness kicked off the fun yesterday, it is set to be a bumper day of music at Victorious on Day 2.
Gates will open at 10am and acts such as The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag’N’Bone Man and Craig David will perform.
Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 17:00
‘Humans be chill yo’
Southsea resident Pierre Charpenter said he was loving the festival atmosphere.
He said: ‘Humans be chill yo. I’m really looking forward to Royal Blood tomorrow.’
Queues at the bar but no WiFi issues
Big queues for the bar - but staff report that the WiFi seems to be running smoothly. Victorious staff report that IT support looked at the problem last night and hope to have it resolved
What a great photo!
Friends from Guildford and Scotland wearing wigs for the crack.
Picture: Vernon Nash
Stage time for all the major acts today
Long queues outside Victorious Festival this afternoon
There are very lengthy queues outside the grounds for Victorious Festival today.
WiFi issues causes long bar queues as Victorious Festival organisers apologise
Car parking is sold out
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for today
Are you wondering what weather to expect at Victorious Festival today, the latest forecast from the Met Office has been published.