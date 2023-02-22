Waterlooville Summer Fete to make a 2023 return - date and location is confirmed
Waterlooville’s Summer Fete is making a return for 2023 – and everyone is invited to enjoy the fun.
The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 18 in Jubilee Park off Milton Road between 10am and 5pm with stallholders, entertainers and arena acts invited to sign up to take part. The free event is expected to feature children’s activities, entertainment and live music as well as a fun fair, dog show and fancy dress competitions.
Anyone wishing to have a stall or a space in the event arena or live stage is asked to email [email protected].