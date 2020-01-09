What's on in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport and Waterlooville in the week ahead

Have your say

TODAY (THURSDAY)

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners’ pilates. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community centre, Bransbury Park.

10.30-11.30am. Pilates for those 50+. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidence. 07740 045 271.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre, Netherton Rd. 10.15-11.15am. Cheerleading class for those 60+. Suitable for all fitness levels. £3. 01329 234409.

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over-50s Friendship Club. Go along for tea/coffee and biscuits. (023) 9238 9529.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for those 60+. £2.50. 01329 234409.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract dance and performing arts tuition. For children aged five to 11. 07708 720 711.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing. Combined class. £5. 07849 450 945.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: Hilsea Lido, London Rd. 7.30pm. Clubbercise . High-energy workout to club music. £5 (bookings to be made in advance). 07841 836 443.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 2.30pm. Caroline’s seated movement to music. For those 55+, 45 minutes of seated physical activity/different dance styles. £3. 0844 847 2362.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon club for those 60+. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch club. Home-made, two-course lunch, refreshments. Raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

EASTNEY: Eastney Evangelical Church, Eastney Rd. 6-7pm. Fusion. A youth club for 10 to 14-year-olds. Fun, games, activities, life skills and new friends. 50p.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road Sth. 7.15pm. Fareham Flower Club. Go along to this friendly club to learn the art of flower arranging, with demonstrations, talks and workshops throughout the year. Meets on the second Thursday of every month.

FAREHAM: Duke of Connaught’s Own Club, Western Rd. 11am-12.30pm. Skittles for those 60+. 01329 234409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Have a chat, a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play session. £2.50.

PORTSMOUTH: All Saints’ Church, Commercial Rd. 8pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Why not go and join this small friendly women’s choir? New members welcome. (023) 9261 2406.

PORTSMOUTH: Age UK Portsmouth Cafe, The Bradbury Centre, Kingston Rd. 9-11am. Veterans’ Breakfast Club for forces’ veterans. (023) 9288 3506.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. A Study in Sherlock – Uncovering the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection. Showcasing the largest collection pertaining to Doyle and his creation Sherlock Holmes. (023) 9283 4779.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Judy and Punch (15). 07435 029 408.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Pallant Centre, The Pallant. 7.30pm. Cratchit’s Christmas Carol. The Havant Dynamo Youth Theatre present a new musical version of this timeless Victorian classic. £12. (023) 9245 4244.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest, where there is an abundance of wildlife. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

LANGSTONE HARBOUR: Meet at car park (bowls club) in Tangier Rd, next to Sword Sands Ln. 1.30pm. Walk along the harbour side, refreshments at The Thatched House before returning to the start. Walking Friends, Portsmouth.

FRIDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners’ pilates. Fully-qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community centre, Bransbury Park. 10-11am. Yoga for those 50+. 07932 470 068.

EASTNEY: Community centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Pilates for those 50+. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidence with Graham’s Academy of Martial Arts. 07740 045 271.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 8pm. La Nativite du Seigneur Olivier Messiaen. A recital by Sachin Gunga,

sub-organist Portsmouth Cathedral. £10, £8 concessions. (023) 9282 3300.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For people aged 50+. 07708 720 711.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School, Fawcett Rd. 6.30pm. Breakin (breakdancing) lessons for adults (beginners). hello@funkformat.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Refreshments available. (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, outside G4 ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2&4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queen St. 11am-1pm. Friday Club. For those 50+. Meet new friends. 07827 257 504.

PORTSMOUTH: The Beddow library, Milton. 10.30am-12.30pm. Milton Social Group. Meet new people.

STUBBINGTON: Stubbington Methodist Church, Mays Ln. 10am-12pm. New Age Kurling Club. Organised by MHA. £3.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. A Study in Sherlock – Uncovering the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection. See Today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Le Mans ’66 (12A). 07435 029 408.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Pallant Centre, The Pallant. 7.30pm. Cratchit’s Christmas Carol. See Today.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 7.30pm. The Show Must Go On. Third-year students in musical theatre, drama and performance have reimagined an experimental dance theatre piece by French choreographer Jerome Bel. £5. (023) 9264 9000.

WALKS & TALKS

CLANFIELD: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Ln. 7.30pm. The Consequences of Contact with ET. The Hampshire Astronomical Society welcomes a talk by Martin Griffiths. £3 non-members. Tickets available on the door. hantsastro.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 7pm. A Concert of Art Song. Sung by the Choral Scholars. Free (retiring collection).

EVENTS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3 (first session free). No need to book.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Methodist Church, Castle St. 10.30am. Crafty Saturday. Children are invited to create dinosaur-themed crafts. For children aged two-11. £6 per child, £4 siblings. Book in advance. thecreationstation.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4pm. Surviving the Stone Age. A family-friendly exhibition, with hands-on activities, including stone tools made by early people in Hampshire many thousands of years ago plus woolly mammoth bones.

(023) 9387 7840.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. A Study in Sherlock – Uncovering the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection. See Today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Knives Out(12A). 07435 029 408.

STAGE

GOSPORT: The Theatre, Thorngate Halls, Bury Rd. 1.30pm. Treasure Island. A pantomime performed by the Thorngate Pantomime and Variety Company. £7, £5 concessions. Prizes for the best-dressed pirates. (023) 9258 2828.

HAVANT: The Pallant Centre, The Pallant. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Cratchit’s Christmas Carol. See Today.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Robin Hood. A traditional family pantomime presented by the Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society. £10, £6 children. (023) 9246 6363.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the path alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762. Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth community centre, North St. 10am-3.30pm. Antiques and collectors fair. A variety of sellers and dealers with various items including antique clocks, railwayana, postcards, curios, toys and comics, pictures, prints, silver, militaria and more. Second Sunday of every month. Refreshments available and free parking. New sellers contact 07563 589 725.

FAREHAM: Solent Hotel and Spa, Rookery Ave. 11am-3pm. Wedding Fair. Meet a range of suppliers and get some top tips for your big day. (Over-18s only). £2.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Alex Way. 10am-1pm. Indoor table top sale. 50p. (023) 9320 0401.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. A Study in Sherlock – Uncovering the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection. See Today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Auckland Arms, Netley Rd (off Clarence Pde). 8-10.30pm. Milton James Hot Four (trad jazz band). Free. Second Sunday each month. (023) 9278 0860.

MARKETS

HAYLING ISLAND: Eaststoke community hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Free. Table £8 or £6 if you take your own. (023) 9246 5263.

STAGE

GOSPORT: The Theatre, Thorngate Halls, Bury Rd. 1.30pm. Treasure Island. See Saturday.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Robin Hood. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. Moderate walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga class for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £20 for four weeks. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 6-7pm. Zumba classes. £5 or block booking of six classes £25. 07594 835 042.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 6.30pm. Line dancing. Beginners’ class. 07849 450 945.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 7.30pm. Line dancing. Intermediate class. £5. 07849 450 945.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island community centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Absolute beginners’ ballroom and latin class. £7. 07505 191 596.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island community centre, Station Rd. 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin intermediate class. £7. 07505 191 596.

EASTNEY: Eastney community centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School sports centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds’ Centre, Queen St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for children. hello@funkformat.com.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two. 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4.50. 07979 800 299.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Asda car park. 2pm. Tea dance. Open to all. £3, includes tea/coffee and biscuits. (023) 9225 6823.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colmans Church hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subs £80 with three concerts a year. @portsmouthchorus.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages singing beautiful music in a friendly atmosphere. All welcome. secretary@portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: Havant Borough Council, Public Service Plaza, Civic Centre Rd. 1-2pm. Want to Learn About Dementia? Learn the key facts about dementia and the challenges faced by people with this condition and how to give support. Book in advance. Free. servicesupport@havant.gov.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 11am. Walking netball. £3.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 1pm. Badminton/table tennis/short tennis. £3.

PORTSMOUTH: The Haven, Salvation Army, Lake Rd. Welcome Club. 10.30am-12.30pm. For those 50+. Go and meet new people. 07827 257 504.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Ladies rehearsal. An entertainment group for charitable purposes. All welcome. (023) 9264 1468.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4pm. Surviving the Stone Age. See Saturday

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Robin Hood. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Slow Canoe Lake walk. Meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Short 30-minute walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

CLASSES

COSHAM: Highbury College sports centre, Tudor Cres. 6-7pm. Zumba classes . £5. 07594 835 042.

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton community centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee morning for those 60+. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. £3. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6.

07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4.50. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 5.30-6.30pm. Jedha juniors class. 07543 931937/dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6.30-7.30pm. Jedha FIT class. High intensity training. £2.50. 07543 931 937.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School sports centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm. Breakin (breakdancing) lessons for kids. Eight-year-olds plus.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384 377.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2pm. Lunch club. Enjoy a freshly-cooked, two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Go and join this choir who perform at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. Pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, King’s Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. 01489 891832.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

SOUTHSEA: Somers Town Central Hub, River Street, Somers Town. 10am-12pm. Southsea friends. For those 50+. Go and meet new friends. 07827 257 504.

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church hall, Waverley Rd. 2.30-4.30pm. Bleak House. The Portsmouth Dickens’ Fellowship welcomes a talk by Prof Tony Pointon on the society’s book of the year. All welcome. Non-members £2. (023) 9266 4205.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield community centre, Mill St. 9.30am. Titchfield Abbey WI meeting. Go for tea and biscuits and discover more about the group’s activities including book clubs, crafts, trips and much more. 07827 257 504.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4pm. Surviving the Stone Age. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. A Study in Sherlock – Uncovering the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection. See Today.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Robin Hood. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. A gentle stroll to Milton Park cafe for refreshments. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House (Coffee Cup) on the promenade. 2pm. Slow/moderately-paced one-hour walk to Clarence Pier. Buggy/wheelchair-friendly. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland community centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the civic offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime walk. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf Quays or Southsea and back. New walkers to arrive early to register.

(023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Baffins Community Centre, Westover Rd. 10.15am. Walk around Great Salterns and Baffins Pond followed by tea/coffee at the centre. Organised by Walking Friends Portsmouth.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

COSHAM: Cosham community centre, Wooton St. 1.45-3.45pm. Sequence dancing. Experienced and beginners welcome. £2.50. Refreshments and cake 50p. (023) 9269 3276.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. Beginners’ class. 07849 450 945.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton community centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WALLINGTON: Village hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & latin social practice night. £6, includes tea and coffee.

07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 1-2.30pm. Weekly afternoon tea with optional cheerleading. £3. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. 01329 234409.

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

FAREHAM: Abbeyfield Court, Locks Rd. 2-3.30pm. Just Crafting Around. Try different arts or crafts. £2.50.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Methodist Church hall, High St. 9am-12pm. Lee community table top boost event. Go and meet local groups and community organisations. Table hire from £5 (4ft) and £6 (6ft). Free. (023) 9255 1706.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds’ Centre, Queen St. 10.30am-1.30pm. Wednesday Club. For those 50+. A chance to meet new people. 07827 257 504.

PURBROOK: Christchurch hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male singers. Call first in case they are performing away from the hall. 07796 136 487.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-4pm. Surviving the Stone Age. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5pm. A Study in Sherlock – Uncovering the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection. See Today.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Robin Hood. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of The Spinnaker Tower. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Buggy/wheelchair friendly. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Buggy/wheelchair-friendly. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

