What's on in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Chichester in the coming week

TODAY

Emsworth Farmers' market (see Saturday)

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners’ pilates. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Pilates for those 50+. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 6-7pm. Taekwondo. Keep fit, build self-confidence. 07740 045 271.

Crib service, Portsmouth Cathedral (see Tuesday). Picture: Duncan Shepherd

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre, Netherton Rd. 10.15-11.15am. Cheerleading class for those 60+. Suitable for all fitness levels. £3. 01329 234409.

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over-50s’ Friendship Club. Tea/coffee and biscuits. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795

CONCERTS

CHICHETER: The Chapel of the Ascension, Bishop Otter Campus, University of Chichester. 7.30pm. A Christmas Wish. Hear the enchanting songs of the season with students from the university, with live orchestra. £5, £3 concessions. 0333 666 3366.

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Royal Marine School of Music concert. Tickets will not be available on the door. (023) 9272 6181.

DANCING

COSHAM: Conservative Club, Spur Rd. 7.30-11pm. Club-50 Christmas disco party. Music and dancing for those 50+ with Denis Kaye. £5 with free membership. (023) 9225 1958.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club for those 60+. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch club. Home-made, two-course lunch, refreshments. Raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

EASTNEY: Eastney Evangelical Church, Eastney Rd. 6-7pm. Fusion. A new youth club for 10 to 14-year-olds. Fun, games, activities, life skills and new friends. 50p.

FAREHAM: Duke of Connaught’s Own Club, Western Rd. 11am-12.30pm. Skittles for those 60+. Organised by MHA. 01329 234409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Go along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots freeflow play session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

WICKHAM: Wickham Sq. 6.30pm. Carols in the Square. Carols and readings for all the family around the Christmas tree with the clergy and choir of St Nicholas’ Church. Collection in support of the Children’s Society.

EXHIBITIONS

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Ordnance Rd (off High St). 10am-4pm. I Grew Up In The ’80s exhibition. Wallow in 1980s’ nostalgia with more than 200 iconic objects from that decade. Free. (023) 9387 7840.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. People Pictures. An exhibition featuring works by Mike Bartlett, Kevin Dean and Sarah Jeffries. 07503 152 848.

FILMS

GOSPORT: The Ritz, St Vincent College, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Grease Singalong (PG). £5, children/students £3, family (two adults, two children) £12. Eventbrite.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Sorry We Missed You (15).

07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Green Matthews: A Brief History of Christmas. A Christmas feast of music, fellowship, laughter and good cheer. £14, £13 concessions.

023) 9247 2700.

WINCHESTER: Theatre Royal Winchester, Jewry St. 7.30pm. The Spitfire Sisters’ Christmas Special. Performing festive songs both old and new with their unmistakable vintage styling. £21, £19 concessions. 01962 840440.

MARKETS

PORTSMOUTH: Commercial Rd. 9am-7pm. Portsmouth Christmas market. Pop along and see wooden cabins selling gifts for Christmas and hot food including churros, wok-fried noodles and more.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s market.

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, The Close. 10.30am-8pm. Winchester Cathedral Christmas market. Reckoned to be one of the best Christmas markets in Europe with gifts, decorations and festive foods.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 11am and 6.30pm. Beauty and the Beast. A spectacular family pantomime with live music, stunning sets and costumes and fun-filled adventure. £11-£21. 01329 231942.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am and 1pm. Otto and the Robin. A warming festive tale of friendship and learning to be a little bold. Using original music, live songs, beautiful puppetry. £10, £5 each for school groups. (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. Jack and the Beanstalk. A magical fun-filled pantomime for all the family. £18, £16, concessions £14 children.(023) 9273 7370.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 6pm. The Nutcracker – A Christmas Musical Spectacular. A Christmas adventure for all the family filled with music and magic. £10-£29. (023) 9264 9000.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am, 2pm and 6pm. Aladdin. An all-star pantomime at which you will embark on a magical journey aboard the flying carpet. (023) 9282 8282.

TITCHFIELD: Oak Theatre, Titchfield Festival Theatre, St Margaret’s Ln. 7.30pm. Pinocchio. A wonderful version of this much-loved classic tale created into a new all-singing, dancing, hilarious pantomime for all the family. 01329 556156.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Hilsea Lines and Foxes Wood. Meet at 1.30pm for a walk starting at the end of Peronne Rd, using paths through Hilsea Lines and Foxes Wood (two-three miles).

FRIDAY

COMEDY

HAVANT: The Cafe, Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7pm. Christmas Cabaret Cafe with Dusty Limits. An hilarious, dark and sometimes offensive take on Christmas with Dusty’s sarcasm and wit. £25 (with drink on arrival). (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: The Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Wedge Comedy Club. An evening of comedy followed by a disco until 2.30am. £8 (023) 9229 3301.

CONCERT

CHICHESTER: Selsey Town Hall, High St. 7-9.30pm. A Musical Christmas with Ben Thapa and Lisa Pow. A classical Christmas treat that includes a light buffet supper with a licensed pay bar and children’s choir. £15. ticketsource.co.uk.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: South Downs Planetarium, Kingsham Rd. 7.30pm. The Night Sky this Christmas. We are often treated to clear, crisp nights over the Christmas period and many people take the chance to have a look at the night sky. Go and find out what’s in store this Christmas . £7, £5 children (over six years of age only).

07818 297 292.

GOSPORT: Planet Ice, off Fareham Rd. 8pm. Christmas Sub-Zero Party. Dance the night away to the best of Christmas music and all the chart-toppers at this festive party session.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds’ Centre, Queen St. 11am-1pm. Friday Club. For those 50+. Meet new friends. 07827 257 504.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 7-9pm. The Christmas Spectacular. Join magicians Ollie Collins and AJ De Luca for a Christmas show like no other. £10, £8 children and concessions. 07734 426 520.

EXHIBITIONS

I Grew Up In The '80s exhibition. See Today.

People Pictures. See Today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. Frozen 2 (PG).

07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Wizard of Oz (U).

07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: St John’s Cof E Church, Forton Rd. 7pm. Cool Gig in a Church Christmas party. Featuring Sad Palace, Hooli, Muthur. Cheap cash bar. Free (donations to the church).

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington country market.

Portsmouth Christmas market. See today.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, Southampton Hill. 9.30-11.30am. Titchfield country market.

Winchester Cathedral Christmas market. See Today.

STAGE

Jack and the Beanstalk. See Today.

The Nutcracker - A Christmas Musical Spectacular. See Today.

Aladdin. See Today

Pinocchio. See Today.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

CONCERT

WINCHESTER: Winchester Cathedral, The Close. 1pm. Advent concert performed by the Cathedral Chamber Choir. All welcome. Free.

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Christmas social dance. 50/50 ballroom, latin American and sequence dancing. Dance to music by Andrew Varley. All standards welcome. £6. Bar and raffle. Please note closing date for new year’s eve dance tickets is December 27). 07980 058 310.

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: Beaulieu Abbey Domus, Palace Ln. 7pm-12am. Medieval Christmas banquet. A medieval experience with traditional mead followed by a three-course royal feast fit for a king (vegetarian option available), followed by a disco. £42. beaulieu.co.uk.

CHICHESTER: Chichester Cathedral, The Royal Chantry, Cathedral Cloisters. 3pm. Cathedral carol service. A special service of lessons and carols sung by the cathedral choir. All welcome.

FAREHAM: Fort Nelson Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill. 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm. Victorian Christmas. Includes tours of the redan and officers’ mess and areas of the fort not normally open to the public. Meet head cook Private Dobson while he prepares a festive feast for the garrison and inhabitants of the fort. Includes mulled wine and mince pies. £2.50, children free. 01329 233734.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High St. 11am-12pm. Christmas storytime special. Go for a festive story and stay for a craft session afterwards (for ages three to 10). Must be accompanied by an adult. 0300 555 1387.

GOSPORT: The Cabin, Alverstoke Infant School, Ashburton Rd. 9.30am. Christmas family craft club. Family crafts for all ages, making a primitive wooden block Christmas house or create your own 3D extra special Christmas scene card. £10 adults and child, plus £4 for each additional adult or child. Suitable for those three and above.

HAVANT: Havant library, Meridian Centre. 10am-12pm. Christmas craft activity. A chance to make Christmas crafts. Fun for all the family. Children to be accompanied by an adult. Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 7-8pm. Christmas carol service. A traditional service of lessons and carols sung by the girl choristers, layclerks and choral scholars. All welcome.

WATERLOOVILLE: Library, The Precinct, London Rd. 10am-2pm. Santa’s grotto. Go and meet Santa. Includes one wrapped gift. £2 a child, £5 for three children, under-ones, £1.

EXHIBITIONS

I Grew Up In The '80s exhibition. See Today.

People Pictures. See Today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. Frozen 2 (PG).

07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Miracle On 34th Street (U).

07435 029 408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Paul Lamb and the King Snakes. An evening of blues, boogie and swing. £13. 01329 223100.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: The Wyvern, Common Barn Ln. 7.30pm-late. Soul, Motown, funk and disco. A night of fun at this DJ soul and funk party. Free. (023) 9255 2375.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: St Peter’s Sq. 10am-2pm. Emsworth farmers’ market. Savour the delights of local food, reared, grown, baked, caught and brewed in Hampshire.

PORTSMOUTH: Commercial Rd. 9am-7pm. Portsmouth Christmas market.

Winchester Cathedral Christmas market. See Today.

STAGE

Beauty and the Beast. See Today,

Otto and the Robin. See Today.

Jack and the Beanstalk. See Today.

The Nutcracker - A Christmas Musical Spectacular. See Today.

Aladdin. See Today

Pinocchio. See Today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the path alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 7.30pm. Last Night of the Christmas Proms. A festive bonanza performed by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. £27. 0844 4999 999.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Christmas party dance. Take your own party food. Bar will be available. £5 on the door. Advance information, new year’s eve tickets £10, take your own food.

01329 519765.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Fareham Community Church, West St. Doors open 6.30pm. Carol service. An evening of festive fun and music. 01329 829121.

Victorian Christmas. See Saturday.

GOSPORT: Gosport Borough FC, Privett Rd. 3-5pm. Kids’ Christmas party. Music from DJ Small Paul, and presents from Father Christmas. £6 a child (book in advance). Available from the bar or kezia@gbfc.

HAYLING ISLAND: Surf Shack Cafe, Sea Front. 2.30pm. Community carols. Join in the lively Christmas carols and enjoy the Christmas story (don’t forget your torch).

PORTSMOUTH: The Salvation Army, Powerscourt Rd, North End. 4pm. Family carol service.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1-2pm. Meet Santa and the cast of Cinderella. Listen to stories from Father Christmas on his golden throne and make your own Christmas cards. Lots of festive fun for all the family. (023) 9273 7370. £5 a child (adults free).

PORTSMOUTH: Goals Portsmouth, Tangier Rd. 12-2pm. Funbooth Kids’ Christmas party. A party for those under 10 which includes Christmas disco, face-painting, sweet treats, Christmas crafts and party games. Plus a special visit from Father Christmas (all children to be accompanied by an adult). £9. eventbrite.co.uk/e/funbooth-kids-christmas-party-tickets-54654428868.

EXHIBITIONS

I Grew Up In The '80s exhibition. See Today.

FILMS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7pm. It’s A Wonderful Life. £10.

GIGS

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 12.30pm. The Dave Brown Trio. Listen to your favourite selection from The American Songbook, jazz standards plus much more, and book a two-course Sunday lunch.

MARKETS

PORTSMOUTH: Commercial Rd. 9am-7pm. Portsmouth Christmas market.

Winchester Cathedral Christmas market. See Today.

STAGE

Beauty and the Beast. See Today.

Otto and the Robin. See Today.

Jack and the Beanstalk. See Today.

The Nutcracker - A Christmas Musical Spectacular. See Today.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Studio, Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 11.30am. Under the Frozen Moon. A heartwarming children’s tale, for those over five. £7. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

Aladdin. See Today

WALKS & TALKS

CHICHESTER: South Downs Planetarium, Kingsham Rd. 7.30pm. The Star of Bethlehem – A Cosmic Detective Story. A journey back in time to see the night sky of more than 2,000 years ago. £7, £5 children (over sixes only). 07818 297 292.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. Moderate walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Victorian Christmas. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Ice Rink, Guildhall Sq. 10am-8pm. Skating. Festive family fun on ice. portsmouthiceskating.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

I Grew Up In The '80s Exhibition. See Today.

MARKETS

PORTSMOUTH: Commercial Rd. 9am-7pm. Portsmouth Christmas market

STAGE

Beauty and the Beast. See Today.

Otto and the Robin. See Today.

Jack and the Beanstalk. See Today.

The Nutcracker - A Christmas Musical Spectacular. See Today.

Aladdin. See Today

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Short, slow Canoe Lake walk. Meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. 30-minute walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 2.30pm and 4pm. Christmas Eve crib services. A re-telling of the Christmas story for all ages with congregational participation.

See Monday.

WHITELEY: Solent Hotel & Spa, Rookery Ave. 6.30pm. Christmas Eve carols. Sing along with the Salvation Army Band. Take your loose change to support its charity. Don’t forget your torch.

WINCHESTER:

EXHIBITIONS

I Grew Up In The '80s exhibition. See Today.

GIGS

Emsworth: The Southbourne Club, New Rd, Southbourne. 10pm. Dave Glover. Rock to Dave, ex-member of Slade, with all your favourite hits of the 1970s and ’80s. Members free, guests £5 on the door.

MARKETS

PORTSMOUTH: Commercial Rd. 9am-7pm. Portsmouth Christmas market

STAGE

Beauty and the Beast. See Today.

Otto and the Robin. See Today.

Jack and the Beanstalk. See Today.

The Nutcracker - A Christmas Musical Spectacular. See Today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall Studio, Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Sq. 6.30pm. Baa Humbug. Join top international and West End musical theatre singers in a delightful and humorous evening of musical anecdotes, songs and Christmas merriment. (Under-14s to be accompanied by an adult). £22.50, concessions £17.50. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

Aladdin. See Today

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Cathedral, High St. 10.30am. Sung eucharist service. Sung by the cathedral choir and Cantate.

PORTSMOUTH: St John’s Cathedral, Bishop Crispian Way. 8.10am. Cathedral Christmas mass.

