What's on in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville in the week ahead

Your seven-day guide to what to do and where to do it throughout the Portsmouth area.

THURSDAY

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm and 7pm. Beauty and the Beast. A spectacular family panto with live music, stunning sets and costumes. £11-£21. 01329 231942.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7pm. Aladdin. Go along to this all-star pantomime and embark on a magical journey aboard the flying carpet. (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

FRIDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. Social Dance.

2-4.30pm. Ballroom, latin and rock’n’roll dancing to music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. £4. (023) 8076 0202.

EVENTS

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Club meeting. Club members’ 10-minute talks. Membership available. hdarc.co.uk.lub.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot 4 (trad jazz band). Free. If you’re eating booking is essential). (023) 9275 5944.

MARKETS

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30 pm and 7pm. Beauty and the Beast. See Today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am, 7pm. Aladdin. See Today.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Two Popes (12A). £9, £7.50 concessions, under 25s £5. 07435 029 408.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30 pm and 7pm. Beauty and the Beast. See Today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 3pm and 7pm. Aladdin. See Today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the path alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9268 8390.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10.30am and 2.30pm. Beauty and the Beast. See Today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 12pm and 4pm. Aladdin. See Today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. Moderate walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga class for beginners. For all ages and abilities. £20 for four weeks. 07766 753 638.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Cowplain Social Club, London Rd. 2-4pm. Tea dance. All welcome. £3 including tea and biscuits. (023) 9248 4209.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 6.30pm. Line dancing. Beginners’ class. 07849 450 945 .

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Gr. 7.30pm. Line dancing. Intermediate class. £5. 07849 450 945.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Absolute beginners’ ballroom and latin Class. £7. 07505 191 596.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin intermediate class. £7. 07505 191 596.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Asda car park. 2pm. Tea dance. Open to all. £3, includes tea/coffee and biscuits. (023) 9225 6823.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre (Asda car park). 8pm. Waterlooville Folk Dance Group, English folk dancing. All dances taught. £3. (023) 9225 8056.

EVENTS

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. A mixed choir of all ages singing beautiful music in a friendly atmosphere. New members welcome. secretary@portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: The Haven, Salvation Army, Lake Rd. Welcome Club. 10.30am-12.30pm. For those 50+. Meet new people. 07827 257 504.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Ladies rehearsal. An entertainment group formed for charitable purposes. New members welcome. (023) 9264 1468.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not buggy/wheelchair-friendly. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Slow 30-minute Canoe Lake walk. Meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive classes. Beginners welcome. £7.50. 07833 384 377.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Why not join this choir which performs at various events in the area. All welcome, of any age or singing ability. Pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church hall, King’s Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. 01489 891832.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. (023) 9245 3634 .

HAVANT: Methodist Church, Petersfield Rd. 7.30-9pm. Spirit of the South open evening. Established women’s harmony chorus welcomes new singers. First Tuesday of each month. (023) 9245 1220.

SOUTHSEA: Somers Town Central Hub, River Street, Somers Town. 10am-12pm. Southsea friends. For those 50+. Go and meet new friends. 07827 257 504.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe for refreshments. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House (Coffee Cup) on the promenade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Buggy/wheelchair-friendly. Slow to moderate pace. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime walk. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf Quays or Southsea and back. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

COSHAM: Cosham Community Centre, Wooton St. 1.45-3.45pm. Sequence dancing. Experienced and beginners welcome. £2.50. (023) 9269 3276.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. Beginners’ class. 07849 450 945.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & latin social practice night. £6. 07505 191 596.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington village hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Cres. 8-10pm. Andy Woon’s Vintage Hot Five. £10, members £7. Booking strongly advised. (023) 9242 9302.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in views of The Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at the main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Some uneven footpaths. New walkers to arrive early to register. Second Wednesday of the month only. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton foreshore walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Buggy/wheelchair-friendly. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. New walkers to arrive early to register. (023) 9268 8390.

If you’re holding an event between Thursday, January 9 and Wednesday, January 15, and want to promote it here, e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Monday, January 6.