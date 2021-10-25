The former Pop Idol winner will be bringing all of his best hits from the past 20 years to the Guildhall in 2022.

If you’re a Will Young super fan or can’t get enough of classic pop music, here is all you need to know about the event.

When is the concert?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Young will perform at Portsmouth Guildhall in 2022. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Will Young will be performing at Portsmouth Guildhall on Tuesday November 1, 2022.

The event will start at 7pm.

What is his 20 years tour?

Will Young’s latest tour celebrates 20 years since he became a pop music sensation.

After bursting onto the scene in 2002 by winning Pop Idol, he would go on to have four UK number one chart topping albums.

Classic singles such as Leave Right Now and Light My Fire were among his four UK number one singles.

Fans will also be treated to hits from his latest album.

Crying On The Bathroom Floor was released in August this year and reached number three in the UK album charts.

When do tickets go on sale and how do you buy them?

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 9am.

You can buy them through the Portsmouth Guildhall website here.

SEE ALSO: Mystery hero praised after dashing into burning building to rescue woman after Portsmouth explosion

How much do they cost?

Tickets will cost between £51.15 and £59.20.

There are also hospitality and dining packages available where you can pre-order drinks before the concert starts.

You can also buy discounted parking tickets online or at the box office itself.

All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron