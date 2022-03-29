It brought plenty of joy to people of all ages last year, and Hampshire’s most popular festive market will open again in 2022.

Winchester Christmas Market attracts over 400,000 people every year, and is famous for its location inside Winchester Cathedral.

Here is everything you need to know about it so far:

The dates for the 2022 Winchester Christmas Market have been announced.

When will the market take place?

The Christmas market will return on November 18, and will last until December 22.

It is renowned for its bustling atmosphere, stunning location and handpicked high-quality exhibitors, which attracts visitors from across the UK each year.

Where is it held?

Just like in 2021, the market will be located in the inner close of Winchester Cathedral.

A few stalls will be outside the historic monument, but visitors can get to the heart of it by following Curle’s Passage.

What are the opening times?

Opening times last between 10am to 6pm, Sunday to Thursday, and 10am to 8pm Friday to Saturday.

What can visitors expect to see at the market?

A lantern parade, a highly-regarded yearly tradition, will form part of the opening ceremony on November 18.

More details will be released in due course.

Wooden chalets, inspired by traditional German Christmas Markets, will be on full display with festive lights.

Visitors will get to explore stalls to purchase and sell seasonal gifts.

These stalls often sell arts and crafts, homeware, clothing, Christmas decorations, food and drink and jewellery – among other products.

There will be approximately 118 chalets within the ancient Cathedral walls, with customers also being able to enjoy the food court and a community stage – hosting a variety of free performances.

As in previous years, exhibitors, known for their quality and individuality, have been selected to trade at Winchester Cathedral’s Christmas Market.

The Cathedral will host a chalet that is dedicated to different charities, allowing organisations to promote worthy causes.

Last year, over 20 different charities made use of the Chalet, from Winchester Hospice to Guide Dogs for the blind.

Oly Hillier-Rundle, owner of Wolf Academy, who exhibited at the 2021 Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market, said: ‘We had the most incredible time trading at Winchester Cathedral's Christmas Market.

‘The twinkling lights, Christmas carols and beautiful Cathedral - what a way to enjoy the lead up to Christmas!

‘We met so many lovely customers who were really pleased to be shopping small and supporting independent businesses, and we really enjoyed shopping from the other chalets ourselves when we got the chance.

‘There was a real sense of community amongst all of the traders and staff, which created such an upbeat and friendly atmosphere - it was a joy to be a part of.’

