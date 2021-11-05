The annual Light Up Winchester bonfire night extravaganza is returning this weekend.

It will be a bit different this year, as there is no street parade and exact location for the event.

Nevertheless, the lit bonfire and fireworks are sure to amaze the spectators.

Winchester fireworks display is due to take place again this year. Picture: HMS Sultan

As well as the glorious display, the event will be raising money for good causes.

Here is everything you need to know.

When will the Winchester fireworks display take place?

The fireworks are due to take place tomorrow at 7pm.

Everyone is encouraged to light their wax torches at 6.55pm before the big show.

Online coverage for the event will begin on the Winchester Round Table Facebook page at 6.30pm.

What is different about the event this year?

A few changes have been made for Light Up Winchester 2021.

There is no formal torch parade through the city centre.

Additionally, there is no designated location to enjoy the fireworks.

This year, Light Up Winchester is a multi-site event, and the fireworks will be lit from different places.

Where are the best places to watch the fireworks?

The event is designed so people can see the fireworks from wherever they are in Winchester or online.

In order to get the best view, you should head to a clear open area of the city.

St Giles’ Hill and St Catherine’s Hill are both short walks away from the city centre and offer elevated viewpoints.

You can also go to the open spaces at River Park, King George V playing fields and Hillier’s Haven.

Alternatively, people can watch the display from home or online.

How can I watch the display online?

The fireworks extravaganza will be live streamed on the event’s official Facebook page here.

To get an idea of what the display will be like, you can watch last years show here.

Why is there no torch parade this year?

Light Up Winchester’s torch parade will not take place due to safety precautions.

The event organisers wanted to create a socially-distanced fireworks display, so no formal gathering is planned.

You can still buy wax torches and VIP tickets to raise money for Winchester charities and institutions.

How can I get a wax torch?

You can still buy wax torches to use during the display.

They cost £4 each, or three for £10, and can be purchased here.

What are the VIP tickets and how can I buy them?

There are optional VIP tickets available, which gives you access to one of the fireworks launch sites and a bar.

The location of the VIP area itself is only revealed 24 hours before the fireworks start, but it’s within a 15 minute walk of Winchester city centre.

VIP tickets are priced at £35 each and there are 100 available.

They can be purchased here.

How can you donate to the charities?

Light Up Winchester is a charity event and people can choose to donate directly to a variety of local good causes.

You can donate directly via the Winchester Round Table JustGiving page here.

What will the weather be like?

According to the weather forecast so far on the Met Office website, it will be cloudy tomorrow between 6pm and 10pm.

No rain is forecast at the moment for the big day.

