A NEW streaming service will see two of the UK’s biggest TV channels team up to take on Netflix.

The BBC and ITV have announced that they are in the ‘concluding phase’ of talks to launch BritBox which will bring together the best of both broadcasters.

The channels have agreed a joint vision for the service and are now working on a formal legal agreement, it has been announced.

BritBox would be an original streaming service providing an unrivalled collection of British boxsets and original series, on demand, all in one place, and would provide:

- The biggest collection of British content available on any streaming service

- Brand new commissions for British production companies specifically created for BritBox

The streaming service has already launched in the US and is expected to debut in the UK in the second half of 2019.

Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, said: ‘I am really pleased that ITV and the BBC are at the concluding stage of discussions to launch a new streaming service.

‘BritBox will be the home for the best of British creativity - celebrating the best of the past, the best of today and investing in new British originated content in the future.’

BBC Director-General, Tony Hall, added: ‘I am delighted that the BBC and ITV are working together on something truly special - BritBox.

‘A new streaming service delivering the best home-grown content to the public who love it best. The service will have everything from old favourites to recent shows and brand new commissions.

‘It’s an exciting time for the viewing public.’

Both organisations are delighted with the success of their BritBox streaming service in North America, which is ahead of expectations, having already broken through targets with over half a million subscribers.

This success shows the BBC and ITV have the know-how to launch and manage a streaming service and research with the British public shows that there is a real appetite for a new British streaming service - in addition to their current subscriptions.

While neither the BBC or ITV can confirm pricing at this stage, it will be competitive.

Consumers who are interested in subscribing to BritBox when it becomes available can do so now at www.britbox.co.uk.

The BBC and ITV will provide a further update when a formal agreement is reached.