Five of the best things to watch on TV this week

If you're stuck for something to watch this week, why not give one of these five shows a try...

6 Nations 2-18 Live – England v Wales, ITV, Sat, 4.20pm

James Martin's American Adventures comes to ITV.

Elliot Daly’s dramatic late try sealed a win for England against Wales at the Millennium stadium in last year’s 6 Nations - as Eddie Jones’ side went on to retain the title. But how will they fare at the two sides clash again in this year’s championships? Kick-off 4.45pm.

McMafia finale, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Alex arrives in Moscow ready to do business, but he’s unaware of the devastation that Dmitri’s (Aleksey Serebryakov) actions have caused - and the danger that he faces. Alex must play the only card he has left to try and save himself, before facing a final showdown with Vadim.

James Martin’s American Adventures, ITV, Monday, 2pm

Chef James Martin is setting off on the next leg of his journey - the U S of A. This is a trip that James has been longing to take and it’s a road trip as road trips are meant to be! He’ll travel with a range of different machines, from a classic Harley Davidson to an Aston Martin, a giant Pickup Truck and a 70s Pontiac.

Bliss, Sky One, Wednesday 10pm

Sky One’s brand-new original comedy drama from Arrested Development’s David Cross, starring Stephen Mangan as Andrew, a man with two partners, two families, two lives, and – as we’re sure you can imagine – one hell of a moral crisis. Also on Now TV.

Generation Gifted, BBC Two, Thursday, 9pm

Tonight we meet three bright 13 year-old boys on the cusp of adulthood and facing many uncertainties. Kian is a bright mathematician, but worries about the future and feels pressure. His dad is determined for him to have a future beyond Hartlepool, but this just adds to the weight of expectation.