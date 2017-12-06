NATIONAL: Jeremy Kyle accused of failing to deliver on-screen promise to seriously-ill child

A distraught mum has accused Jeremy Kyle of failing to deliver an on-screen promise to her seriously-ill daughter for a VIP meet with her idols.

The TV presenter told Lisa Nicholls he would arrange an all-expenses paid trip to see former Britain's Got Talent winners Diversity.

Savannah on the show

She appeared on his ITV show with daughter Savannah, 11, to celebrate ten years since beating cancer as a baby.

Lisa, 32, said she hoped her brain damaged daughter - who is not expected to survive into adulthood - would inspire others to what they can achieve.

The appearance days before Christmas last year was a big hit which melted viewer's hearts.

On the show Jeremy told Savannah: "I have got a surprise for you. A little birdie told me you like Diversity.

"They have asked us to tell you, as we have been on to them, that you can pick any day and any of their arena tours in the United Kingdom, VIP seats a whole day out, meet and greet, hotel, we will throw the whole lot in.

"You are going to meet Diversity."

But the initial thrill at the offer turned to disappointment when five tickets with a restricted view for a Manchester show arrived in the post.

And despite Jeremy's 'all-expenses' promise Lisa - a full-time carer and mother-of-five - realised she would have to make her own way from Cornwall.

There was no money for the 500-mile round trip and she would also have to pay for a hotel.

Lisa, of Truro, complained to producers who apologised but said Jeremy had just got "carried away" with what he had offered on the show.

Disappointed Savannah was unable to get to the concert and Lisa said the family never received any apology from Jeremy or the show's producers.

After being made aware of the complaints it is understood the show producers tried to honour the promises with a revised offer.

But by then Lisa said it was too late and she had already returned the tickets hoping someone else could use them.

She said: "When we were on the show Kyle said they were going to get a venue, pay for the hotel and travel and that you can meet them before the show.

"It was amazing. He even wrote about it on his website and we were all so excited.

"But just a couple of weeks before the show we got five tickets in the post which were restricted view seats.

"I rang the producer and said we have no-where to stay and how are we going to get there?

"They acknowledged Jeremy did say it but say he just got carried away. They said 'I am sure you understand.'

"But no, I don't understand. I could not afford to go. I was mortified and had to tell the children.

"It was horrendous - the kids were gutted."

Lisa said the show producers called back just days before the show with a new offer.

She added: "They said they had managed to speak to Diversity who would speak to us before the show but it was too late. Savannah wouldn't have been able to see anyway.

"This was only after I cried down the phone but it was only a few days before the show when they came back and by then it was too late. We had sent the tickets back."

She added: "Why would we have given up this incredible opportunity when it was our dream?

"The whole way we have been treated by the show has been awful.

"I don't blame Jeremy personally - he probably didn't know anything about it."

Savannah was diagnosed with cancer when she was just three months old after a bone marrow transplant.

During treatment she had an infection which left her brain damaged. She has had 30 operations and spent nine months in hospital.

After spending much of her life in hospital she is now battling cerebral palsy and epilepsy and not expected to survive to adulthood.

Lisa added: ""Savannah doesn't have it easy and this was supposed to be a special memory we would all have. Instead it turned into a nightmare.

"We have been told she would die on several occasions. But we have been able to give her a good quality of life. She was told she would never walk but can get around.

"We were all just so excited by this and have been horribly let down."

The family's appearance on the show was organised by Rays of Sunshine charity.

The charity did not want to comment on the row but it is understood Lisa called them on 31 March this year to say she did not think the producers were fulfilling their promise.

The show spoke to the charity themselves on 10 April telling them they believe the issue had now been resolved and the meet and greet, travel and accommodation had all been sorted.

The concert was due to take place on 19 April.

In response to Lisa's claims, a spokesman for the show says they did honour the promise but claims she sent the tickets back.

They said: "We did offer Lisa and her family tickets, travel and and a VIP meet and greet as promised but she declined the offer."