Shetland, Bake Off and Midsomer Murders are in the pick of our five best TV shows this week

Pull up a sofa and tune in to these great shows from Saturday March 16.

Shetland, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Olivia (Rakie Ayola) has almost given up hope of ever finding her daughter. Perez (Douglas Henshall) is trying to reassure her when some terrible news reaches them. Perez speaks to a traumatised and shaken Duncan, who can’t believe what he’s seeing on the beach.

Midsomer Murders, ITV,Sunday, 8pm

Mahesh Sidana is a keen butterfly collector, headmaster of the local school and one of the founding members of the elite global IQ society, Circulus.His wife discovers his dead body carefully and gruesomely pinned with an industrial drill bit to the wall of his summerhouse.

Brian Johnson’s A Life on the Road, Sky Arts & NOW TV Friday, 9pm

Brian Johnson catches up with Mark Knopfler.

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson swaps road stories with a

Sultan of Swing – Dire Straits legend Mark Knopfler. As part of Dire Straits, Knopfler participated in immensely successful, but ultimately gruelling world tours where the band would play as many as 300 shows for 7.1 million fans.

Fraud: How They Steal Your Bank Account, ITV, Thursday, 9pm

This new documentary in ITV’s Crime & Punishment strand follows detectives from a specialist police unit on surveillance and arrest operations as they tackle Britain’s fastest growing crime - fraud. The programme trails officers as they go after the gangs responsible.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Channel 4, Tuesday, 8pm

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding welcome four more celebrities into the Bake Off tent. Comedian Johnny Vegas, grime artist Big Narstie, Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and Labour MP Jess Phillips will be manhandling shortbread for their signature challenge.