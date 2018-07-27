The best shows this week

We've trawled the schedules to find you some real gems. From Saturday July 28.

Succession, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Thursday, 9pm

Discover more about Robin Williams in Come Inside My Mind.

A bitingly funny, provocative new drama series created by Jesse Armstrong (In the Loop, Peep Show) and starring Brian Cox.

On his 80th birthday, media magnate Logan Roy (Cox), whose imminent retirement was thought to be a given, shocks his family by announcing he’s staying on indefinitely as CEO of his huge media conglomerate, Waystar/Royco. The news comes as a heavy blow to his son and heir apparent, Kendall, and tempers begin to flare among Logan’s other children as they each question their father’s intentions.

Exploring themes of power, politics, money and family, Succession is an often outrageous account of the pitfalls of being part of a wealthy, but emotionally challenged, family dynasty.”

The first nine episodes of Succession will be available to watch on demand with Sky Box Sets and NOW TV Thursday, with the final episode available fromAugust 6 after its US premiere.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Sun, 9pm

The Prosecutors.

A funny, intimate and heartbreaking portrait of the late comedian. Told largely through his own words, this documentary explores Williams’ extraordinary life and career, and celebrates what he brought to comedy through his wild days in late 1970s LA to his death in 2014.

The Prosecutors: Prisons, Drugs And Drones, BBC Two, Thurs, 9pm

Filmed over a year, this film follows Senior Crown Prosecutor Eran Cutliffe as she works to build an extraordinarily complex case against a network of people - both inside and outside prisons - who are using drone technology to exploit a captive market.

The Tour De France Live, ITV, Sunday, 3pm

The last stage of the Tour de France is live.

The 2018 Tour de France comes to a close with the final sprint finish on the streets of Paris and the crowning of this year’s champion. Presenter Gary Imlach is joined on ITV4 by cycling legend Chris Boardman, commentators Ned Boulting and David Millar.

Picnic At Hanging Rock, BBC Two, Wednesday, 9pm

Hester (Natalie Dormer) struggles to contain mounting hysteria as aftershocks from the disappearance continue to disrupt the old order. She takes the remaining girls to church as a display of normality, but leaves the young orphan, Sara (Inez Curro), behind.

Mumford & Sons: Dust and Thunder, Sky Arts & NOW TV, Saturday, 9pm

High drama in Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Witness the epic conclusion of Mumford & Sons’ 2016 South African tour in the beautiful Pretorian outback. Airing new songs from Wilder Mind and the Johannesburg mini-album for the first time,punctuated with old favourites such as I Will Wait.

