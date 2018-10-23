This TV show is looking to help single people find love this Christmas

A new TV show is looking to help singletons find love this Christmas.

If you or one of your mates is in need of a confidence boost to find ‘the one’ then Jet TV are here to help.

The new TV pilot is looking for someone who deserves to benefit from insider tips, advice and a money can’t buy makeover.

The show will feature experts who will be appear – including celebrity hairdresser, Richard Ward, whose clients include The Duchess of Cambridge, Elizabeth Hurley, GMB presenter; Susanna Reid, Robson Green and Michael Sheen.

And filming will take place at his exclusive London salon, in November.

Richard said: ‘The world of online dating can be quite scary and frustrating and there’s a lot of competition out there.

‘We want to help people to improve their chances and whoever takes part in this show will be guaranteed the red carpet treatment in their quest to find their perfect partner’.

The show is looking for men and women – from the UK only – and applications can be made online – a link to the form is here.

To apply you will need to send a screenshot of your dating profile (including any photographs), your name, email address and a contact number to profile@jettv.co.uk.

JetTV are an independent television production company founded by former ITV executive producer, Yvonne Alexander.

