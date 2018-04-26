TV Choice AND TRAILER: Five of the best shows this week

Give these a go on the telly, they could be great! From Saturday April 28.

High And Dry, Channel 4, Friday, 10.30pm

Paradise turns to hell in this castaway comedy. When Air Intacta flight A0176 mysteriously crashes in the Indian Ocean, cautious family man Douglas Jennings finds himself stranded on a deserted, palm-fringed island with only sociopathic flight attendant Brett Sullivan.

The Royal Wives Of Windsor, ITV, Monday, 9pm

This two part series explores how the women who wed into the house of Windsor over the last century have transformed the most famous dynasty in the world. Each royal wife a sign of her times, a mirror of our cultural history and a reflection of how the monarchy has re-invented itself.

The Split, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Hannah is in the eye of a media storm as she negotiates a Premier footballer’s pre-nup – a tricky negotiation made all the more difficult on discovering the opposing lawyer is Christie’s ex-wife. As Hannah continues to fight her feelings for Christie, she buries herself in her work.

Benidorm, ITV, Wednesday, 9pm

It’s all go as another Summer holiday draws to a close - the Dawsons get mixed up in a strike at the airport as they try to return home and encounter a snotty holiday rep (played by Claire Sweeney). Holly Johnson entertains the holidaymakers at Neptunes. Last in series.

SEAL Team, Sky One & NOW TV, Thursday, 9pm

The race is on for Jason and the team in Brazil, where they must rescue a kidnapped CIA agent before the bad guys realise she’s a spy. The mission’s simple… by SEAL standards, anyway… until Hezbollah gets hold of her and the action shifts to Paraguay.