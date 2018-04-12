TV Choice: Streaming and downloading

Nothing to watch? No excuses, get thee to a black box now! Here's the choice from Saturday April 13

BBC iPlayer: The City And The City

The body of a dead girl is found at Bulkya Docks, on the border between Beszel and Ul Qoma - two cities with a division like no other. Resident of the crumbling city of Beszel and inspector of the extreme crime squad, Tyador Borlu, takes on the case, assisted by officer Lizbyet Corwi.

BBC Three: Famalam

In the second episode of the sketch show we’ll follow the altruistic schemes of thwarted Nigerian philanthropist Prince Alyusi, watch the over-amorous daytime antics of TV hosts/lovers, William and Funke, and meet Sassy Black Friend – the co-star of every rom-com ever.

Sky Box Sets: Urban Myths

Written by Neil Forsyth (Bob Servant) and directed by John Hardwick (Delicious), these are the stories of what went on behind the scenes on that unforgettable summer’s afternoon in 1985. The whole series of Urban Myths is available now on Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.

Prime Video: Last Flag Flying (15)

A Vietnam veteran visits two of his fellow Marines to ask them with help in bringing the body of his son, a fallen soldier in Iraq, to Arlington. As they learn the truth about his death, they bond over the sore memories of their own troubled pasts. Starring Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne.

Netflix: Fastest Car

In each hour-long episode, three souped-up “sleeper” cars, tinkered with and lovingly laboured on go head- to-head with one of the world’s most sought-after supercars. Don’t believe a 1984 Honda CRX can beat a Ferrari California? Or a 2011 Pontiac minivan will leave a Porsche GT3 in its rearview mirror? There is a whole subculture which begs to differ.

Sky Cinema: The House (2017, Sky 15)

This raucous comedy from the writers of Bad Neighbours and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as straight-laced suburban parents pushed into a corner.

Budget cuts mean daughter Alex’s college scholarship suddenly goes poof, so of course Scott (Ferrell) and Kate (Poehler) decide there’s only one thing for it: opening up an underground casino in the house of fast-talking gambling addict friend Frank (Jason Mantzoukas in typically scene-stealing form).

Both cash and chaos quickly flow forth, with those swept up including Nick Kroll (co-star of Mantzoukas in hit TV series The League) and a cameoing Jeremy Renner. From Saturday.

