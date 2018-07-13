TV Choice: Streaming and Downloading

Exclusives, box sets and great films - it's the modern way to watch tell! Here's best of stuff from the digital world. From Saturday July 14.

BBC iPlayer: Behind The Candelabra

Multi-award winning drama based on the memoir by Scott Thorson, from acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh. Introduced into the inner circle of supreme showman Liberace, young Scott is flattered, and the pair become lovers. However his position proves precarious.

BBC Thhree: Trump: A Very British Welcome?

Donald Trump the businessman has been to the UK on many occasions, most notably while visiting his luxury golf resort at Turnberry in Ayrshire, or his smaller course at Menie near Aberdeen. However, when he arrived in the country on Friday, it was his first trip here as US President.

Sky Box Sets: Billions: Seasons 1-3

Every episode of the critically acclaimed finance drama comes to Sky Box Sets and NOW TV as maverick hedge fund kingpin Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) goes head-to-head with Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), a US attorney determined to bring an end to Wall Street corruption.

Prime Video: Westworld

The original 1973 film. For $1,000 a day, vacationers can indulge whims at the theme park called Westworld. They can bust up a bar or bust out of jail, drop in on a brothel or get the drop on a gunslinger. It’s all safe: the park’s lifelike androids are programmed never to harm the customers. For now....

Netflix: Suits

The US legal drama’s seventh season hit the headlines because it was the last to feature Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry in May; the eighth is making the news because it’s the first without her - and it’s up to Katherine Heigl to fill the gap she has left. The former Grey’s Anatomy star is tackling the new role of Samantha.

Sky Cinema: Thor: Ragnarok (2017, Sky 12)

Thor faces a race against time to save his homeworld in this action-packed, colourful and funny Marvel adventure.Taika Waititi skippers this delightfully bonkers third outing for Chris Hemsworth’s musclebound Asgardian prince.

Things aren’t exactly looking rosy when goddess of death Hela (Cate Blanchett) returns from exile, but even being banished to a remote junk planet and forced into gladiatorial combat can’t keep our hero down. Before long’s he formed a quite glorious odd-couple double act with AWOL Avengers pal Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and the fightback is on.

Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki to a cast also boasting Idris Elba , Anthony Hopkins, Tessa Thompson and Jeff Goldblum. From Friday.