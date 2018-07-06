TV & Streaming: What's hot to watch this week

Check out our TV Editor Stuart Chandler's picks for this week...

Versailles, BBC Two, Monday, 9pm

A funeral brings key players to the palace, with Cardinal Leto from the Vatican eager to exercise closer control over Louis’ ambitions, while Emperor Leopold still intends his niece Eleanor to marry the king of Spain. Louis seeks to cultivate Leto’s favour, unaware he has a potential trump card.

Shades Of Blue Sky Living & NOW TV, Tuesday, 9pm

The final chapter of the smouldering crime drama continues. As she deals with a personal loss, Harlee pursues evidence of corruption high up within the NYPD. Meanwhile, Wozniak attempts to shelter Harlee and the rest of the crew from increasingly dangerous threats.

BBC iPlayer: Walesa - Man Of Hope

Ten years after the bloody aftermath of demonstrations at the Gdansk shipyards, a new uprising in the early 1980s is bolstered by the unexpected appearance of Lech Walesa, an electrician gaining a reputation as an inspirational speaker. In Polish and Italian with English subtitles.

Sky Box Sets: Patrick Melrose: Season 1

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Patrick Melrose in Sky’s adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s acclaimed novels. Following the death of his father in the 1980s, Englishman Patrick Melrose attempts to overcome his addictions and demons rooted in abuse by his father and negligent mother.

Netflix: Somebody Feed Phil

In the original documentary series from the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, Phil Rosenthal takes viewers on a goodwill eating tour of the world. Along for the ride are Phil’s friends, family and his trademark sense of humour. This time they travel to Venice, Dublin, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Capetown and New York.

Sky Cinema: Happy Death Day (2017, Sky 15)

Groundhog Day gets dark in this high-concept slasher, as college birthday girl Tree (Jessica Rothe, previously seen in a small role in La La Land) finds herself repeating the same deadly day over and over again.

Each and every morning she wakes up hungover in the initially unfamiliar dorm room of a freshman named Carter (Israel Broussard), naturally assuming the pair have had a one-night stand.

She makes her excuses and goes about her day, only to be set upon by a murderous psychopath wearing a creepy baby mask. Can she break the cycle? Christopher B Landon, a veteran of the smash-hit Paranormal Activity series, directs. From Friday, July 13, on Sky Cinema.