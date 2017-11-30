Victorian Festival of Christmas – when does it start?

Have your say

THE Victorian Festival of Christmas at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will commence tomorrow morning – here’s everything you need to know about the event.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

The event starts at 10am on Friday, running until 5pm each day until Sunday.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Tickets cost £16 per day for adults and £14 for children – under fives go free.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

For registered disabled visitors, carers go free.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

The Portsmouth Park and Ride on Saturday and Sunday will be drop people off outside the main entrance to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

The park and ride service offers a day ticket for up to eight people for £4 – and Portsmouth Harbour train station is just three minutes walk away.

WHAT WILL BE HAPPENING?

Fagin’s Tavern is back in the Spiegeltent, a traditional Father Christmas dressed in green with his reindeer will be making an appearance and Victorian street performers will also be in attendance.

The Hampshire fair, gift and boutique markets and festive food will be on offer for visitors, with musical performances throughout the day.

There will also be a family trail – with Admiral Lord Nelson’s favourite jewel at the centre of a Sherlock Holmes-inspired mystery.

WHERE CAN I FIND OUT MORE?

For more information about the event go to historicdockyard.co.uk/victorian-festival-of-christmas-2017.