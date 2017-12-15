What’s on from Friday, December 15 to Wednesday, December 20, 2017

What’s on in the week ahead

TODAY (FRI)

DANCING EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720711 / AbstractDPA.com.PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road 1.30pm-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence. £3. Refreshments available. Lunches from midday. (023) 9242 5331. TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 7.30-11pm. 50-50 Dance. Dancing to Larry Green. £6 members, £7 non-members. All welcome. EVENTS COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, QA Hospital 2-4pm. Knitting group creates items for patients. Knit everything from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472423. EMSWORTH: Emsworth Cottage Hospital, North Street 10.30am-1.30pm. Christmas Fair and Santa’s Grotto. Meet Father Christmas (free), stalls, hot food and entertainment. 01243 431183/fete@southbournelions.org.uk. PORTSMOUTH: St Faith’s Church, Crasswell Street 7.30pm. Reindeer drive for Christian Aid. A beetle drive with a seasonal difference. £2.50.SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, 5-7pm. Light Up a Life Service. Special family service organised by The Rowans Hospice for those who have lost loved ones. (023) 9225 0001. WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Road, Purbrook 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Meeting – mince pies and quiz. hdarc.co.uk. EXHIBITIONS CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant 10am-5pm. Beauty in the Beast. Installation by leading contemporary sculptor Laura Ford featuring her recognisable fantasy figures. 01243 774557/pallant.org.uk. COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. 1930s’ billboard advertisements by lithographic artist Lawrence Gleadle, remastered by local artist Kendal James. (023) 9224 9065 /thespring.co.uk. OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Prints for Presents. Winter show featuring fine art by the Greenwich Printmakers Association. jackhousegallery.co.uk. SOUTHSEA: Yes Creative Studio, Albert Road. 100 Days of Star Wars featuring 100 hand-drawn illustrations by local artist Josh Willis. mag.yes-creative.com/100days-starwars-josh-g-willis. FILM PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Killing of a Sacred Deer. (15). A charismatic surgeon is forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice after his life starts to fall apart, when the behaviour of a teenage boy he has taken under his wing turns sinister. 07435 029 408. no6cinema.co.uk. GIGS FAREHAM: Boarhunt Blues Club, Trampers Lane. 9pm. Teed Up. 07445 861519 for tickets. boarhuntblues.com. SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road 9pm. The Undergroundhogs (Groundhogs covers) plus Absolute Zero (rock covers). Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea . MARKETS STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables. STAGE FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30 / 6.30pm. Aladdin. A Christmas extravaganza of slapstick fun, magical effects, live music and stunning costumes. From £13.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk. PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St, Portsea, 7pm. Aladdin. Fun, fantasy, and flying carpets. £16, children £12, concessions £14. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk. PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk 10.30am and 7pm. Beauty and the Beast. From the bustling streets of Portsmouth to the magical forests of Hampshire. (023) 9264 9000. SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre 7pm. Snow White starring Anita Harris and Melinda Messenger. From £16. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk. TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, St Margarets Lane. 7.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. A magical family show full of fun, suspense and songs. 01329 556156. WALKS & TALKS SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

BOOKS GOSPORT: Elson Library, Chantry Road 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Enjoy talking about the books you have read? This is a reading group where you can read, discuss and discover new authors. All welcome. Meets third Saturday of each month. COMEDY HAVANT: The Spring, East Street 8pm. Stephen K Amos: Bread and Circuses. £17, £16 concessions. (023) 9247 2700. CONCERTS FAREHAM: Holy Trinity Church, West Street 7.30pm. Fareham Philharmonic Choir carol service. 01329 664948. PORTSMOUTH: St Cuthbert’s Community Centre, Hayling Avenue 7-9pm. An evening of festive music with the Fine Voice Chorus, soloists and special guests Kingdom Brass Ensemble. £10, £6 children - includes glass of wine and refreshments. finevoice.co.uk. PORTSMOUTH: St John’s Cathedral 7.30pm. Portsmouth Chorus Christmas concert featuring children from St John’s Cathedral Catholic Primary School. £10, under-16s free. portsmouthchorus.org. DANCING TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 7.30-11pm. 78 Club 50-50 Dance. Dancing to Larry Green. £6 members, £7 non-members. All welcome. EVENTS COPNOR: St Nicholas Church, Battenburg Avenue 10am-midday. Christmas Tree Fair. Free. DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection 2-4pm. Messy Church. (023) 9275 4130/farlingtonparish.co.uk. FRATTON: Portsmouth Progressive Spiritualist Church, Vivash Road 7pm. Evening with Lesley Moore includes mediumship, carols, Christmas raffle and refreshments. All welcome. £3 members, £4 non-members. GOSPORT: The Diving Museum, No 2 Battery,Stokes Bay Road 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Knit a traditional divers red hat sold in museum shop. Free. (023) 9260 2260/familiesonline.co.uk. HAVANT: Meridian Centre 11am. Spirit-of-the-South Harmony Choir. PORTSMOUTH: QA Hospital 2pm. Spirit-of-the-South Harmony Choir. PORTSMOUTH: Scoutlands Hall, Evelegh Road, Farlington 10am-3pm. Christmas Family Fair. Stalls, raffle, refreshments. Free. Proceeds to AiDS Orphan UK. PORTSMOUTH: Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Road 11am-2pm. Christmas fair. SOUTHSEA: Southsea Model Village, Lumps Fort, Eastney Esplanade 3.30-7.30pm. Father Christmas’ grotto. Visit Father Christmas underground and receive a present. Children £7.50, adults £2, family of four £16 (cash only). Continues until December 23, 2017. TITCHFIELD: Parish rooms, The Square 2-4pm. Scrap Happy Young Quilters. £2.50. All materials provided. Ages from 6-16. E-mail Judy Murray on yquiltscrap@gmail.com. EXHIBITIONS CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery 10am-5pm. Beauty in the Beast. See today. COSHAM: League of Friends’ Coffee Shop, Level B, QA Hospital. Midday-3.30pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284. Volunteers wanted. PORT SOLENT: Gracie Ann’s Tea Room, The Boardwalk 9am and 10.15am. Ice Princess Breakfast Singalong. Take your little ones for a delicious breakfast and take photos with Gracie-Ann’s Ice Princesses. £8, £6 children. 07789 961369. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-4pm. Lost in Time. See today. OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Prints for Presents. See today. FILM DENMEAD: Denmead Community Centre 7pm. Hidden Figures (PG). Oscar-nominated starring Taraji P Henson, Janelle Monae and Kevin Costner. £5. (023) 9225 6132. PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Florida Project(15). 07435 029 408. no6cinema.co.uk. GIGS SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road 9pm. Trevor John (rock covers band). Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea. MARKETS EMSWORTH: St Peter’s Square 10am-1pm. Emsworth Christmas Market. Christmas fair, Santa’s Grotto (in Emsworth Cottage Hospital garden). STAGE FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall 2.30pm & 6.30pm. Aladdin. See today. PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre 11am. Aladdin. See today. PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal 2pm and 6pm. Beauty and the Beast. See today. SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre 11am, 3pm and 7pm. Snow White. See today. TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Festival Theatre 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Hansel and Gretel. See today. WALKS & TALKS HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

COMEDY HAVANT: The Spring, East Street 8pm. Stephen K Amos: Bread and Circuses. £17, £16 concessions. (023) 9247 2700. CONCERTS EMSWORTH: St James’s Church, Church Path 7pm. Emsworth Concert Band. £7. Tickets from Bookends, Wheelwright Arms or Visit tickets@EmsworthConcertband.com. PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road 2.30pm. Portsmouth Light Orchestra Christmas Concert. Free. (023) 9237 1135. DANCING PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765. EVENTS DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, 6pm. Carol service. FARLINGTON: St Andrew’s Church 4pm, Carol service. HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. 07879 130499/calvaryportsmouth.co.uk/sunday-mornings. PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, Broad Street 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent Street, Portsea, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Meet Santa and the cast of Aladdin and listen to stories from Santa on his golden throne. Letter-writing, colouring and making your own Christmas cards. £2.50. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk. SOUTHSEA: JAGS119, Elm Grove. 2pm-late. One Big Family Christmas Party. Hosted by the Salvation Army. Help provide warmth and bedding for those less fortunate. £5, children free. Donate a sleeping bag and get in free. EXHIBITIONS CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery 11am-5pm. Beauty in the Beast. See today. OLD PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284. GIGS SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk. SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Road 9pm. Alley Cats (open mic night). Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea. MARKETS SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Road 10am-5pm. Hampshire Farmers’ Market. STAGE FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd 2.30/6.30pm. Aladdin. See today. PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am/3pm. Aladdin. See Saturday. SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 12/4pm. Snow White. See Saturday. PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 1pm/5pm. Beauty and the Beast. See today. WALKS & TALKS MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY DANCING CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299. EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. diddidance.com. FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk. GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk. SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483. EVENTS BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk. COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org. COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916. FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling for the over-60s. £3. (023) 9278 0500. FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535. HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401. PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, West St. 1-3pm. Spiritual Healing Clinic. 07586 887 181 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk. SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members to perform to associations, parties, day centres and more. Ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Admission free. Call (023) 9238 7284. Volunteers wanted. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. See today. GIGS NORTH BOARHUNT: Social Club, Trampers Ln. 7.30pm. Forest Folk. The Liberty to Choose. Special performances from Jackie Oates, Lucy Ward, James Findlay and Brian Peters. £16. (023) 9226 4288/info@foarestfolk.co.uk. WALKS & TALKS FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390. NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE GOSPORT: Harbour Cancer Support Centre, The Bus Station, South Street 10.30am-12.30pm. Christmas coffee morning. LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities. CONCERTS HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant, 7.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir end-of-year concert. Guest soloist Liz Mellor, violin/voice. Free. DANCING PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com. EVENTS ALVERSTOKE: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters presents Suitcase collection from the Modern Quilt. £3.50. 01329 231790. BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly-cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409. COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk. FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org. HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. solentmalevoicechoir.org. PETERSFIELD: Petersfield Write Angle, Townhouse Pub/Bistro, High Street 7.15pm for 7.30pm. Open Mic. Performance poet Paul Lyalls. £6. petersfieldwriteangle.co.uk. PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments. SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church hall, Waverley Road 2.30pm. Dickens Fellowship AGM followed by bring & buy sale and discussion of its book of the year, Pickwick Papers. (023) 9266 4205. STAMSHAW: Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Road 7:30-8:30pm. New yoga class for beginners. £5. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogaandmassage.co.uk EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. See today. OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Prints for Presents. See today. GIGS HAVANT: Spring Arts, East Street 8pm A Jazz Christmas Carol: The Alan Barnes Octet. From Scrooge as a gruff baritone sax to Marley’s Ghost personified in a swinging trombone – a festive celebration of literature and jazz. £14, £12.60 concessions. (023) 9247 2700. STAGE FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 11am/6.30pm. Aladdin. See today. PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10.30/1.30pm. Aladdin. See Saturday. SOUTHSEA: The Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30/2pm. Snow White. See Saturday. PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk 10.30 am. Beauty and the Beast. See today. WALKS & TALKS BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390. EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class. 01329 315641/07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk. SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114. WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk. EVENTS CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Members’ activities include speakers, internal and external club competitions, and home evenings where members show their expertise. horndeancameraclub.org.uk. LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church, High Street 9.30am-12.30pm. Lee residents community table top and craft fair. leeresidents.org.uk. PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Road 11am; midday; 2pm and 3pm. Victorian Christmas. £2.50 , under-16s free. Includes mince pie, mulled wine/non-alcoholic punch or soft drink. 01329 233 734. WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk. EXHIBITIONS COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Artworks by Solent Aviation Art Society. Free. (023) 9238 7284. HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5pm. Lost in Time. See today. LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church, High Street 9am-12.30pm. Community table top and craft fair. Meet Father Christmas.Free. OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Prints for Presents. See today. FILM HAVANT: Spring Arts , East Street 1.45 and 8pm. Miracle on 34th Street (1947). A Christmas classic. £6.50, £5.85 concessions (023) 9247 2700. GIGS MILTON: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround, piano available. STAGE PANTOMIMES: See today and check websites. WALKS & TALKS COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390. OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390. SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390. WORKSHOP PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for those aged five and below. Led by trained arts professionals. Each session starts with a story before the children, are invited to try a range of arts activities. £3 per child. No need to book. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

