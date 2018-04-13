WHAT’S ON: Your weekly guide to going out – Friday, April 13 to Thursday, April 19, 2018

Have your say

What’s on where in the Portsmouth area in the coming week

TODAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for the over 50s. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472423.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 9.45am and 11.15am. Easter Bunny Hop. A concert by the ABC Bunny Band with folk music, dancing, singing and story telling for babies and toddlers. £8, children free. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Common. 2.30pm and 7pm. Netherlands National Circus.Juggling, comedy, aerial performances and much more. 0113 260 2444. thenetherlandscircus.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Leonard Rosoman: Painting Theatre. Experience John Osborne’s controversial play A Patriot for Me through the eyes of Leonard Rosoman. pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-1pm. Art Exhibition. Art works by Steve Pinnock and Belinda. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, 10am-5pm. Famous Men and Women Associated with Royal Haslar. A display of historical and medical artefacts and very rare books on loan from the Institute of Naval Medicine. (023) 9250 1957.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. A family-friendly display of genuine ancient Egyptian artefacts. (023) 9250 1957.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30am-5pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. An exhibition by Jackie Baynes. (023) 9268 8057.

GIGS

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 8pm. Monarchy: The Ultimate Tribute to Queen. £15. stationtheatre.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Halcyon (rock/mod band). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. The Illegal Eagles. 7.30pm. Performance by the official Eagles tribute band. £27. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Country Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.15pm. Gosport Gang Show. Celebrating 40 years of youthful theatrical endeavour. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Hedda Gabler. Presented by The Bench Theatre Company. (023) 9247 2700.

HORNDEAN: Merchistoun Hall, Portsmouth Rd. 7.30pm. The Hollow. Presented by Horndean Amateur Theatrical Society. £7. (023) 9278 5800.

TOURS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Toddler Tour. A tour for little ones to see the beautiful theatre through songs, music and stories. £4 per child. (023) 9285 2218/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

CLANFIELD: Memorial Hall, South Ln. 7.30pm. The Cracking of an Interstellar Mystery. Hampshire Astronomical Group welcomes a talk by Dr Michael McCabe. £3 non-members. hantsastro.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

DANCING

HORNDEAN: Technical College, Barton Cross. 7-11pm. Black and White Ball. Dress code black and white. Music by David Read. All types of social dancing. £22. (023) 9234 5885.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 7.30-11pm. 78 Club 50/50 Dance. £7 members, £8 non-members. All welcome.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Chat and knit items to sell in the museum. divingmuseum.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 12-5pm and 6-11pm. Charity Beer Festival. Raising funds for Wessex Cancer Trust. £10 (over 18s only). ticketsource.co.uk/portchester-community-centre.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (first session free). No need to book.

LEE ON THE SOLENT: Methodist Hall, High St. 12.30pm. Spring Fair. Free. Proceeds in aid of Sing For Fun for disabled adults.

LEE ON THE SOLENT: Elmore Angling Club, Marine Parade East. 10am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Crafts, pies, tea and coffee. Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Pembroke Bowling Club, Pembroke Rd. 10.30am-1pm. Taster Session. Free. Everything provided - flat shoes to be worn. pgbc.org.uk /07762 351942.

PORTSMOUTH: Emirates Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 11am then hourly to 4pm. Peter Rabbit Meet and Greet. Standard admission prices apply. Advance booking recommended.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Common. 2.30pm and 7pm. Netherlands National Circus. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, 10am-5pm. Famous Men and Women Associated with Royal Haslar. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 10-3.30pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. See today.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Parish Hall, Links Ln. 10am-5pm. Spring Art Exhibition. Presented by Rowlands Castle Painting Society. Paintings and cards available to purchase. Free. rowlandscastlepaintingsociety.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Ladybird. (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Viva Neil Diamond. Bob Drury performs his one-man stage show. £15. stationtheatre.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Stone Free (70s rock covers band). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. Bootleg Beatles. 7.30pm. A musical evening following the Fab Four’s journey through the sixties. £29.50. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 1.30pm and 7.15pm. Gosport Gang Show. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Hedda Gabler. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: The Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, Pembroke Rd. 2pm. Spurious, Outrageous, Uproarious - the Evolution of the Fleet Carrier. The Society for Nautical Research (South) welcomes a talk by Roger Smith. (023) 9283 1461.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. 023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

GOSPORT: Thorngate Halls, Bury Rd. 1.15pm. Cinema Organ Concert. Gosport & District Organ Club present a recital by Paul Francis. £7. 01329 310592/peter.buckles1@ntlworld.com.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. Exhibits by local artists and craftsmen. Free. craftsinthetower.wordpress.com.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Common. 12pm and 3pm. Netherlands National Circus See today.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Leonard Rosoman: Painting Theatre. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Parish Hall, Links Ln. 10am-5pm. Spring Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Rosies Vineyard, Elm Gr. 1.30-4pm. Milton James Hot Four. (Traditional jazz band). Free.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Road. 10am-2pm. Farmer’ Market. hampshirefarmersmarkets.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

monDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogaand massage.co.uk

COFFEE

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Club. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7.30pm. Marmen Quartet. Performance of Mozart, Philip Glass and Beethoven. £18, £16 concessions. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate Line Dancing. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Absolute Beginners Ballroom and Latin Class. £6. 07505 191596/ dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm. Street Dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Ave Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. Craft Group. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. A mixed choir of all ages singing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Donations only. 07756 852 918.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

PURBROOK: Fort Purbrook, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10.30am-4.30pm. Easter Craft Show. Hosted by Woodlands Crafts.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30-5pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. See today.

GIGS

NORTH BOARHUNT: Village Hall, Trampers Ln. 7.30pm. The Coal Porters. £15. (023) 92 26 4288.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. A moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

tuesDAY

COFFEE

GOSPORT: The White Hart, Stoke Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee Morning. Fundraising for Rowans Hospice Gosport Support Group. £2.50. (023) 9252 7519.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute Beginners Ballroom and Latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. £7.50. 07833 384377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Freshly cooked two-course meal and refreshments followed by an activity. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Social Group. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Tce. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Come along for and meet new people.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, 10am-5pm. Famous Men and Women Associated with Royal Haslar. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30-6pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHWICK: The Golden Lion, High St. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. (Trad jazz band). Free. (023) 9221 0437.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short park to park walk. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 7.30-9.30pm. Lee on the Solent Horticultural Society - Haslar Memorial Garden. A talk by Chris Robson. Free. leeonthesolenthorticultural.gardenersclubsocieties.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

wednesDAY

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Centre, Osborn Rd. I Swear - Tom Stade. £17.50. 01329 223100.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Beginners Line Dancing. 01329 315641/07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573114.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6. 07505 191596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 9am-12.30pm. Table Top and Craft Sale. Table hire from £5. Free. (023) 9255 1706/leeresidents.org.uk.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd.2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Come along for a chat and meet new people.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Leonard Rosoman: Painting Theatre. Experience. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, 10am-5pm. Famous Men and Women Associated with Royal Haslar. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Cres. 8-10.30pm. Slide by Slide with Kevin Grenfell & Richard Leach. £7, £10 non-members. (booking essential). (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Ultimate Bublé. Mark Daniels performs his entertaining tribute act. £20-£25. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Carousel. SDMS perform a new production with stunning choreography and breathtaking music. £11.50-£15. 01329 231 942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Hedda Gabler. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. Uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. £3. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

thursDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 6.30pm. Massed Choir Extravaganza - Make More Sail. Performed by various local school choirs. £10. guildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 8pm. Giovanni Pernice - Born to Win. £29.50. (023) 9282 8282.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Light lunch, refreshments and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults.All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat, refreshments and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50.

PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Come along and join this small friendly ladies choir. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. £2.50. 07754 528814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8.30pm. Quiz Night.Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Chat and Tea Club.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition. See today.

GOSPORT: Gosport Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. Out of Egypt. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library History Centre, Guildhall Walk. 9.30-6pm. Southsea Rock Garden: An Earthly Fairyland for 90 Years. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. Finding Your Feet. (12A). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. A Fantastic Woman (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Shep Woolley. Singing a selection of sea songs and shanties. £10. (023) 9252 3463.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Carousel. (See Wednesday).

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Hedda Gabler. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Jason Donovan and his Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour. £26.50-£30.50. (023) 9264 9000.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Rd car park, off Military Rd by the News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am. Theatre Tour. Tour and illustrated tallk by costumed actors giving an insight into the past. £5. groundlings.co.uk.

